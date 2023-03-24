Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department and Crosby ISD will co-host a Stair Climb and Memorial Walk to honor fallen firefighters killed in the 9/11 tragedy. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Crosby ISD’s Cougar Stadium.
Firefighters will climb the stadium stairs in full bunker gear to honor the 343 men who selflessly gave their lives to rescue people in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Area firefighters will climb 2200 steps or the equivalent of the 110 stories of the twin towers. This 9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Walk is the first of its kind in the state of Texas. Firefighters from across the area will pay tribute by taking the symbolic journey wearing their full gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
Members are of the public are also invited to climb or walk along the track at Cougar Stadium. Members of the public can register on site starting at 8 a.m. on March 25 or through the following link until March 20: https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/crosbyvfd. Individual registration is $35 per person. The Stair Climb and Memorial Walk will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation by funding programs offering to support families of local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Unit.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race event, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who died so that others might live.
Crosby ISD’s Cougar Stadium is located in the heart of Crosby. The address is: 14705 FM 2100, Crosby, TX, 77532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.