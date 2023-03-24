Crosby High School hosts massive free spay/neuter event Hundreds of pet owners receive veterinary services at no cost Mar 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crosby High School Veterinary Science students are partnering with The Empty Shelter Project to host a massive free spay and neuter event on Saturday, March 25 at Crosby High School. Hundreds of pet owners in the Crosby and Barrett Station area (Zip Code 77532) have signed up to have their dogs and cats spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated at no cost.Crosby High School students will earn experience for their future careers as veterinarians or vet tech by assisting with surgical preparations, surgeries, check-in, pet recovery, and data entry. Students receive credit as part of our "Cougar Canine" program which operates as a student-run doggie daycare at Crosby High School.Appointments are currently full for the March 25 spay and neuter event. However, the biggest need is currently for volunteers who can help with everything from kennel service to surgical tool washing. Anyone who would like to volunteer can sign up at the following link: https://signup.com/go/XOfgSrC. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to work the event. Shifts are in three-hour increments, and volunteers can select the shifts/duties that are most convenient and best suited to them. 