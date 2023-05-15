I want to share with you the news that Crosby ISD is moving forward with a major construction project that has been on hold since 2018. In the next few months, new construction will begin at Crosby High School, as we add a wing for additional classrooms. The addition, we will expand CHS capacity by 600 students and it is expected to be completed in the winter of 2025.

No additional taxpayer money will be needed. The District is using bond funds that were approved by voters in November 2017.

