Crosby High School Head Football Coach Jerry Prieto, who led the Cougars to the playoffs the past four seasons and to the state title game in 2020, resigned his position on Monday, district officials confirmed.
A statement released by the Crosby Independent School District read: Crosby ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Mr. Jerry Prieto, has resigned his position. Crosby ISD thanks Coach Prieto for his four years of service to our Crosby ISD communities, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. The District is launching a search for a new Athletic Director / Head Football Coach soon. Our football program in Crosby ISD is a key aspect of our sense of community, and we will move forward together.
Coach Prieto posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon, saying, “Cougar Nation: Thank you for the last four years. It has been an exciting wild and rewarding ride. We did things in our athletic program that have never been done before in Crosby. My family and I decided to pursue other professional opportunities and we do not want to hold up Crosby in finding their new leader. We thank all of you for your love and support over the years and wish everyone the best going forward.”
Under Prieto, the Cougars were 36-17, having won two UIL Region II crowns and appeared in two state semifinal games, equaling the number of previous semifinal appearances in 99 years of Crosby football history.
Prieto came to Crosby in May 2019 after four years as offensive coordinator for Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School. The first two Crosby teams to play for Prieto finished runner up in district but that didn’t keep them from success in the playoffs.
Then, in 2020, they rolled to five playoff wins, finally losing to Aledo in the 5A-II state title game. During the 2021 campaign, the Cougars earned ta District 12-5A Division II championship, a 12-3 record and their second straight trip to the state semifinals. He was also named Coach of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Houston. This past year, the Cougars finished fourth in district at 5-3 and lost in the bi-district round to No. 1 Longview.
Before working at Veterans Memorial, Prieto was also an assistant at Corpus Christi Ray, A&M Consolidated in College Station, Cypress Springs in Cy Fair and Columbus.
He graduated from Sam Houston State and earned his undergraduate education degree and earned his master’s at Lamar University.
