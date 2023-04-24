Crosby Coach Jerry Prieto

Jerry Prieto led Crosby to a 36-17 record in his four seasons as head coach of the Cougars.

Crosby High School Head Football Coach Jerry Prieto, who led the Cougars to the playoffs the past four seasons and to the state title game in 2020, resigned his position on Monday, district officials confirmed.

A statement released by the Crosby Independent School District read: Crosby ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Mr. Jerry Prieto, has resigned his position. Crosby ISD thanks Coach Prieto for his four years of service to our Crosby ISD communities, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. The District is launching a search for a new Athletic Director / Head Football Coach soon. Our football program in Crosby ISD is a key aspect of our sense of community, and we will move forward together.

