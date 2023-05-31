Crosby’s Fair and Rodeo starts this weekend and promises a week of fun for the whole family.
A wide array of activities is offered at the event that ranges from cookoffs, carnivals, live entertainment and more.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 5:55 pm
Crosby’s Fair and Rodeo starts this weekend and promises a week of fun for the whole family.
A wide array of activities is offered at the event that ranges from cookoffs, carnivals, live entertainment and more.
Festivities begin on Friday at 5 p.m. with the barbecue cookoff and carnival. The cookoff will continue Saturday at 8 a.m. and the carnival runs every day starting at 5 p.m.
Crosby’s rodeo will kick off with a bang by the band The 22s followed by Bag of Donuts providing entertainment in the arena starting at 9 p.m.
Saturday’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at Crosby Middle School and will finish after turning on FM 2100 back to the middle school.
After the barbecue cookoff awards at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunny Sauceda will take the stage in the arena at 9 p.m.
Animal judging begins Monday at 5 p.m with market rabbits followed by breeding rabbits. Then at 7 p.m., judging will begin for market broilers.
Judging for food, sewing/craft, photography and open art projects begins Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The judging for horticulture projects will begin at 11:30 a.m. and judging for AG mechanics will start at 2 p.m.
Later Tuesday night, judging for market swine will begin at 7 p.m.
Judging will start for market lambs at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and immediately following, goats will be judged. At 6 p.m., judging will begin for market steers. Immediately after, cattle will be judged.
At 4 p.m. Thursday June 8, there will be a buyers’ dinner, presentation of all awards to participants of the fair and rodeo and a livestock auction that begins at 6 p.m.
The FFA and 4-H kids kickball tournament will be held in the field adjacent to the arena from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Other events that will be held Friday are Mutton Bustin’ in the arena at 6:15 p.m., Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association Championship Rodeo and performers Tyler Halverson followed by Creed Fisher.
C.P.R.A. rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. and has saddle bronc, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding.
The final day of the rodeo will have “Little Wrangler Rodeo” in the arena at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Children who have pre-registered can participate in stick horses, roping and bullfighting. There will be another C.P.R.A championship rodeo held at 7:30 p.m.
To close out the Fair and Rodeo, Austin Meade will perform at 9:30 p.m. followed by Giovannie and the Hired Guns.
