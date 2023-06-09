Crosby Fair and Rodeo Awards and Auction By Ivy Kramer Ivy.kramer@baytownsun.com Jun 9, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peyton Turbitt’s Grand Champion raises $19,000. Photo by Cheryl Donatto Abigail Brady’s Reserve Steer brought home $11,500. Photo by Cheryl Donatto Champions, reserve champions and scholarship winners all received a prize buckle at the Crosby Fair and Rodeo Thursday evening in their awards presentation ceremony. Photo by Cheryl Donatto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Even though there was a storm outside, inside the Crosby Fair and Rodeo arena the festivities persisted.The grand champion steer was sold for $19,000 in auction. This steer was presented by Peyton Turbitt and sponsored by The Clifton Family. The reserve steer sold for $11,500. The steer was raised by Abigail Brady and sponsored by Pete and Pam Johnson.Not only did Adyson Norton sing the national anthem at the rodeo but, she presented a beautiful outdoor kitchen that won reserve award for AG mechanics.Norton's project was sponsored by Highlands Rotary and was sold for $10,500 in the auction.Five scholarships were presented to students that participated in the rodeo: Shelby Kouba, Ryan Murrin, Madalynn Davis, Cali Carden and Abigail Brady.The rodeo will continue this weekend with the carnival opening at 5 p.m. each day.Saturday will be the final day of Crosby's fair and Rodeo and will host the Little Wrangler Rodeo and Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association Championship Rodeo.The acts to close out the rodeo are Austin Meade and Giovannie and The Hired Guns who are set to perform at 9:30 p.m. (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 