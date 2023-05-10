John Stringer, Baytown Police Chief

Baytown Chief of Police John Stringer spoke Wednesday to members of the Rotary Club of Baytown at their regular meeting at the Baytown Community Center.

 Sun photo by Carol Skewes

Chief of Police John Stringer is dedicated to making sure Baytown’s police department and community work together. 

Stringer’s career spans over 26 years, and he has been police chief in Baytown since September of 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.