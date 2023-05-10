Chief of Police John Stringer is dedicated to making sure Baytown’s police department and community work together.
Stringer’s career spans over 26 years, and he has been police chief in Baytown since September of 2021.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 8:49 pm
Chief of Police John Stringer is dedicated to making sure Baytown’s police department and community work together.
Stringer’s career spans over 26 years, and he has been police chief in Baytown since September of 2021.
Stringer, talking to the Baytown Rotary Club Wednesday assured that the community comes first.
“We are the public and the public are police,” is a motto that Stringer holds his officers and himself to.
Stringer has established a community-based policing practice, which has people from the community of Baytown work with law enforcement to keep their community safe.
Community-based policing helps the officers be proactive to stop crime.
This form of policing allows officers to find out what the public needs and find solutions.
Stringer urges community members to partner with local law enforcement to increase awareness of the community they serve.
This includes working with the police, Baytown Fire Department, and Baytown schools to ensure the safety of students.
Along with working with the community, Stringer and other law enforcement have been working with Lee College to better understand their community.
In addition to working with Lee College the police department has created the Unidos Hispanic Outreach Team to unite police officers and the Hispanic community.
According to the 2020 census, the Hispanic population of Baytown is 50.8%.
Unidos makes the information from law enforcement more accessible to the Hispanic community in Baytown, and hopefully creates more trust in the officers.
“We have collaborated with Lee College to better understand the different cultures in Baytown. We also have worked with them to explore cultural diversity in our community and our biases,” Stringer said.
Stringer is trying to establish a crisis prevention team to provide mental health services for members of the community who need it.
Baytown police have established the Clinical Officer Remote Evaluation “C.O.R.E.” program which is a remote connection to a licensed clinician to help when an officer encounters someone experiencing a mental health crisis in the field.
“We get them the help they need and keep them from falling through the cracks,” said Stringer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.