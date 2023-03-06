Meaux

Dan and Jennifer Meaux, owners of the Crawfish Shack in Crosby, welcomes guests as they arrive for this season's first night of dining-in.

 Cheryl Donatto

Spring is almost here. Flowers are poking their heads out of the ground. The days are getting longer. The temps are getting warmer. And here in southeast Texas, we’ve been celebrating the changing of the seasons with… well… seasonings! Yummy, hot and spicy seasonings… because it’s finally time for crawfish!

And there’s no better place to cure that craving than at the Crawfish Shack in Crosby which is ranked #1 for the best crawfish in the Houston area.

Crawfish Shack

The Shack Combo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.