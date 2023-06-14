“It’s an exciting time to be part of the industry,” Gary Piana, Chevron Phillips Chemical’s General Manager for Manufacturing, told an audience of about 250 listeners at Tuesday’s noon meeting of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce.
Piana was, until his recent promotion to the company’s corporate headquarters in The Woodlands, plant manager for the local Cedar Bayou petrochemical plant.
He spoke during his Industry Update on both company-wide and Cedar Bayou-centered issues in a 25-minute presentation.
As for the exciting time, he continued, “We’ve got our challenges, but we’ve got a lot of exciting things going on with circular polymers and carbon capture. We’re involved in a lot of activities on a lot of fronts to improve. We’re part of the group — the Alliance to End Plastic Waste —that is cleaning up parts of the world where plastics have been dumped in the past.”
As a company, Chevron Phillips Chemical has set a goal of reducing carbon intensity, the measure of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases produced in generating its products, by 2030, Piana said.
“That’s all about reducing greenhouse gases from our plants and we’re building our plans right now to achieve that.”
Circular polymers refer to recycling the plastics made from the plant’s basic product, ethylene, back into ethylene so it can be reused in the production of polyethylene, which is the most commonly produced plastic, used for plastic bags and containers such as bottles.
“Because we have a liquid ethylene cracker, we’re able to feed different feedstocks. We receive pyrolosis oil from different producers who take waste plastics at high temperature in the absence of oxygen and break them down into their building blocks,” Piana said.
“And we take that liquid, feed it to our ethylene cracker, produce ethylene, polyethylene and other derivative products with essentially virgin properties so we can mimic all of our product lines with reused plastic as an initial feedstock.
“That’s something we’re committed to grow and we’re taking steps right now with other producers in the area and in this room to move in that direction.”
Pyrolosis is the procedure used to thermally decompose plastic trash. An ethylene cracker takes ethane, a component of natural gas, and turns it into ethylene. Ethylene is used to produce polyethylene.
The Cedar Bayou plant just completed its second ethylene cracker and its polyethylene facilities produce both low-density polyethylene and high-density polyethylene.
In all, the Cedar Bayou plant has on a normal day about 4,000 company employees and longterm and temporary contractors working on its 1,800-acre property, of which about 1,200 acres are used for manufacturing, Piana said.
The facility opened in 1963 under Gulf Oil, a product of the 1901 Spindletop gusher in Beaumont. Gulf Oil was acquired by Chevron in 1984. Chevron Corporation and Phillips Petroleum Company merged in 2000.
Piana started with Gulf Oil more than 40 years ago. He and wife Barbara have been married for 40 years and their son, Pat, has a nuclear engineering degree and serves in the U.S. Navy.
The most recent addition at Cedar Bayou is a C-3 splitter, also known as a fractionator. Its use is to separate ethane and ethylene or propane and propylene.
The furnace for the C-3 splitter stands eight stories high and weighs 5.8 million pounds. It was built next door to the plant, on the west side, and had to be moved to permanent pedestal by a heavy lift transport, also called a SPMT, or self-propelled modular transporter that has 842 wheels, all of which has its own hydraulic and turning capability, Piana said. On a recent Saturday, it was moved slowly — on a six-hour one-way drive, into place. It is currently being “piped up,” Piana said.
“One of the joys of our industry is that we get to do some really incredible things with a lot of help from a lot of dedicated, talented people,” Piana said.
The former local plant manager, seated for a pre-presentation lunch with the new local plant manager, Dirk Perrin, came bearing news of some awards for both the company and the Cedar Bayou plant.
Earlier this year, the plant was recognized by OSHA for having nine companies on site (Chevron Phillips Chemical plus eight of its on-site contractor companies) be certified in its Volunteer Protection Program and OSHA’s Region 6 VPPPA Conference recognized Cedar Bayou with its Regional Administrator’s Award, a first-time achievement for Cedar Bayou.
“Special congratulations for Dirk and his team,” Piana said. “That award is all about creating an environment as leaders where safety culture thrives. To continue and improve and drive your culture to zero (safety incidents) is a real accomplishment.”
Cedar Bayou plant was also recognized for safety by the Texas Chemistry Council at its awards banquet last week. The Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas and also the Zero Incidents for Company Employees award went to Cedar Bayou.
“Seven local CP Chem facilities received a total of 22 awards that night, something I’m really proud of,” Piana said.
Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Cedar Bayou plant has been a Partner In Education with Baytown’s Crockett Elementary School for 35 years, has sponsored Baytown Wetland Center’s summer camps since 2000 and has sponsored the Gator Ride food drive since 2012.
The plant’s products go into lightweight cars and planes, piping that carries potable water and natural gas and other fluids. Alpha olefins and polyalphaolefins produced at the plant go into greases and lubricants, home electronics like telephones. The plant’s products are used in the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medical uses as well as for cosmetics and recreation such as kayaks and basketball backboards.
“Our products preserve food longer for travel to feed people around the world,” Piana said.
