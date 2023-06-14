Gary Piana of Chevron Phillips

Gary Piana of Chevron Phillips spoke to members of the Baytown Chamber recently about the Cedar Bayou Plant, their products and projects. He is the former plant manager, now at the corporate office. 

 

 Sun photo by Carol Skewes

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the industry,” Gary Piana, Chevron Phillips Chemical’s General Manager for Manufacturing, told an audience of about 250 listeners at Tuesday’s noon meeting of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce.

Piana was, until his recent promotion to the company’s corporate headquarters in The Woodlands, plant manager for the local Cedar Bayou petrochemical plant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.