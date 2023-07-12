Covestro LLC, a leading producer of high-performance polymers in North America, announced its designation as a Top Scorer in the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, with a maximum score of 100. This recognition by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability: IN marks Covestro’s third consecutive designation as a Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.
Covestro operates a plant in southwest Baytown.
The DEI measures a wide range of criteria within six categories related to disability equality, including culture and leadership, employment practices, community engagement, enterprise-wide-access and supplier diversity. Previously, Covestro achieved maximum scores in each category, with the exception of enterprise-wide-access. In 2023, the company achieved a maximum score in that category as well.
Work to improve the score began with the company’s CARE (Covestro Accessibility Resource Effort) employee resource group. The CARE team, co-led by Jennifer Pannill and Nikki Stewart, aims to foster an environment that supports employees that have a disability, identify as neurodiverse or who are a caregiver for someone with a disability or special needs. The group’s goal is to raise awareness about disabilities – both visible and non-apparent – while also highlighting the unique abilities that people with disabilities possess.
“The Disability Equality Index indicates that we are evolving in the right direction and I’m delighted to see our progress acknowledged,” said Jennifer Pannill, head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding. “With partnership and support from our IT and training teams, we improved our score in enterprise-wide-access and positively impacted our employees.”
“We are honored to receive a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index,” said Nikki Stewart, lead, HR Practices and Employee Investigations. “We recognize, though, that there is always more that can be done to support our employees, and perspective employees, whether it be education and awareness, increasing allyship or changing corporate policies. We look forward to continuing the great work Covestro is doing around disability inclusion.”
