Covestro Baytown driving circular economy

With its vision of becoming fully circular, Covestro intends to advance its sustainability efforts in support of its customers, as well as end consumers. The company is committed to reaching operational climate neutrality by 2035, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions from its own production and from purchased energy. With Covestro’s strategic program, the primary aim is to maximize the use of limited resources and manufacture plastics in a truly sustainable, climate-neutral way. 

Ørsted, a leader in clean energy, and Covestro have established a virtual power purchase agreement for power from the planned Mockingbird Solar Center in Lamar County, Texas.

The company’s largest manufacturing site in the Americas, and third-largest globally, Covestro Baytown, is taking steps to further reduce its carbon footprint. In March, the site achieved a circularity milestone and earned International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification, expanding its product portfolio for the circular economy to the US region.

Covestro Chief Commercial Officer Sucheta Govil (front center) stands with part of the team who helped the Baytown site achieve ISCC PLUS certification.
Process Engineer and Innovation & Sustainability Council Member Evan Yendell hosted a “composting tips” booth on-site as part of Covestro’s Earth Day Series and handed out seeds to employees.

