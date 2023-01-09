Commissioner Combs presented Resolution of Appreciation

From left, Commissioners Precinct 2 Mark Tice, County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, Outgoing Commissioner Precinct 4 Billy Combs and Commissioner Precinct 1 Jimmy Gore  who presents Combs with a Resolution of Appreciation.

 Baytown Sun photo by Darlene McPherson

In their final meeting for 2022, Chambers County presented retiring Commissioner Billy Combs with a resolution expressing deep gratitude for his hard work and dedication to Chambers County. Combs served one four-year term. 

Combs responded to the resolution and recognition of his service, “It has been a pleasure. We have accomplished a lot, but there is a long way to go. Don’t take your foot off the gas.”

