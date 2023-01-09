From left, Commissioners Precinct 2 Mark Tice, County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, Outgoing Commissioner Precinct 4 Billy Combs and Commissioner Precinct 1 Jimmy Gore who presents Combs with a Resolution of Appreciation.
In their final meeting for 2022, Chambers County presented retiring Commissioner Billy Combs with a resolution expressing deep gratitude for his hard work and dedication to Chambers County. Combs served one four-year term.
Combs responded to the resolution and recognition of his service, “It has been a pleasure. We have accomplished a lot, but there is a long way to go. Don’t take your foot off the gas.”
Filling the position for Precinct 4 is Ryan Dagley, who won the seat in the 2022 election defeating former commissioner Bill Wallace in a hard-fought campaign.
The court also honored basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for his donation of 12.29 acres of land for the expansion of Gordon Speer-Chambers Parkway. The donation is worth more than $2.6 million.
Commissioners held a lengthy executive session before they rejected a motion by Commissioner Jimmy Gore to terminate the county’s contract with HO K, the architects hired by the county or design and development of the new jail and new “Justice Center.”
“HO K has not met our expectations, deadlines, and they have over-designed our project which has driven up costs.” Gore, the Precinct 1 Commissioner, said.
“I fully agree,” Combs said, “but I want to give HO K another week and have another conversation with them.”
County Judge Jimmy Sylvia pointed out: “We are talking to the companies who responded to the request for Public, Private Partnerships (P3) on Jan 9, so I want to wait and see what they have to say.”
The vote on Gore’s motion was one aye (Gore) and two nays (Combs and Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Tice. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tommy Hammond was not in court).
The commissioners approved submission of the $14.9 million CDBG-MIT Regional MOD Application to the General Land Office.
Submission of the CDBG-MIT Regional MOD Application to the Texas General Land Office in the amount of $14,923,200 was approved. The grant must be assigned to low-income areas so the target improvements are the area north of the canal in Anahuac and will focus on the drainage infrastructure. Many of the homes in this area were flooded by storms Harvey and Imelda and were never repaired.
Due to ongoing litigation between Harris County and the city of Houston and the General Land Office, the presentation to the court was that Chambers County should get under contract for drainage improvements as soon as possible so that the available funds are not directed to Harris County and the city of Houston.
Commissioners Combs and Hammond expressed concerns that the west side of Chambers County is being overlooked in the drainage plans. Hackberry Gully and Hackberry Creek need major attention to prevent further flooding in homes in those areas. Over the years the county has paid for several drainage studies, but no action has been taken to date.
Judge Sylvia has expressed in previous court proceedings that he wants to have another study that encompasses the entire county and is current.
However, there is no date for action on the follow-up. Combs stated, “This is for the greater good of the county and needs to be done, but we need to figure out how to do Hackberry.”
The county judge was approved to sign a contract with Satterfield and Pontikas Construction, Inc. for $2.9 million to remodel the building designated as the women’s dormitory and temporary jail. The building is located on Main Street in Anahuac approximately one block from the Sheriff’s office.
“I want to go on record that it is extremely imperative that we give the Judge the authority to sign the contract and that we get started ASAP,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
Court approved IAH Transload I, LLC tax abatement application. The facility will be on Hatcherville Road. Court asked the applicant to give something back to the county for quality of life. Also approved was an application for FreezPak Logistics. The facility will be located on Fisher Road. The court asked for a quality of life “give back” to the county and adherence to the “good neighbor” policy.
In another matter of industrial growth, the court approved the assignment of Clay Partners’ Chapter 381 agreement to MS International, Inc.
