Harris County court documents state a Robert E. Lee High School student illegally recorded another student with the “intent to invade the privacy” of another student.
Courts documents say a 17-year-old REL female student committed “invasive visual recording” on Jan. 24 at the high school.
The documents state on Jan. 31, Assistant Principal Tamara Price contacted Baytown police and told them a counselor reported to her that on Jan. 24, a female student told her another student, the 17-year-old, improperly recorded her in one of the school’s restrooms.
The student that was recorded told police that at 9:22 a.m. on Jan. 24, she was inside one of the girls’ restrooms inside a stall using it. The student said she saw a cell phone above the stall recording her without her consent, the documents state. Upon seeing the cell phone, the student immediately tried to cover themselves up, the documents say.
The documents stated the recorded student told police the 17-year-old student shared the video during the third period.
The police say in the documents they saw the video and observed the student trying to cover herself, put her hands up and said, “stop.”
The 17-year-old was charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom/dressing room and made a $2,500 bond, court records stated.
Goose Creek CISD issued a statement on the incident.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred on February 2 in the Lee High School restroom between two students that resulted in a student being charged with felony invasive recording. The parents of both students were contacted,” the Goose Creek statement read. “The student that was charged has not returned to campus, nor will they, pending the outcome of charges filed against them. This is a criminal matter that is currently being investigated and the district will refrain from making any further comments at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.