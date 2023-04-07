Couple celebrates 25 years at Covestro

Kathy (Simmons) Verrette, a Baytown native, worked for 11 years as a hospital admissions planner after finishing high school.
After high school, Owen Verrette, of Raywood, studied electrical technology at Lamar University in Beaumont and then served in the US Navy for 10 years, where he was a gas turbine electronic specialist in marine engineering.
They both earned their Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in process technology – Kathy from Lee College and Owen from San Jacinto College.
In March 1998, Owen and Kathy met while attending a training class in Baytown when they were first hired on at Covestro (then known as Bayer MaterialScience).
“I didn’t like him at first. He got on my nerves,” said Kathy with a big laugh. “He sat in the back of the class and knew the answers to everything. He’d never shut up.”
Owen defended himself by explaining that he already had knowledge about the chemical industry since his father and some of his uncles worked in the area refineries. He also gained a lot of hands-on experience with machinery and tools by helping his father with tractors and other farm equipment.
“Basically, that class was for people who never worked in the industry or with machinery,” Owen said. “I already knew what they were talking about.”
Five years later, Owen and Kathy were married and made their home in Mont Belvieu.
Owen started his career at Covestro as a Process Technician in the Makrolon Unit which produces polycarbonate plastic. Kathy started on the same day as a Process Technician in the hydrochloric acid (HCL) Unit.
They both have impressive careers at Covestro, which is a leading producer of advanced polymers and high-performance plastics.
In 2004, Kathy transferred to the Site Logistics Department which ships out the final products to the customer. Six years later, she transferred to the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) Complex which consists of four units. She worked in the methylenedianiline (MDA) Unit which produces polyurethane foam used to make things like dashboards and mattresses.
“In 2015, I accepted my current position as the Master Tag Coordinator for four units. I prepare master tags, or work permits, and confined space permits that specifying what personal protective equipment is needed, as well as identifying any hazards,” she explained. “I also develop and maintain compliant document control methods and coordinate development of job plans.”
In addition, she communicates with shift personnel on operational and maintenance activities and work with the Health Safety Environmental Quality Department specialist during audits of permits and work plans.
There aren’t many women in these types of jobs. In fact, there were only three women in Kathy’s hire-in class and she was the only woman in her unit when she first started.
Currently, there are only three women operators in the four units she manages and she’s the only one in her area.
“The ratio of men to women technicians and operators is about 10-to-1,” she explained. “There’s more female engineers, but it used to be that men didn’t think you belonged in a ‘man’s workplace.’ But it is changing and evolving.”
“There’s just not any women interviewing for operations. There’s only two women in my unit.” Owen explained. “However, one thing I’ve seen over the 25 years here, is that now we’re seeing women, like my manager, getting into leadership roles.”
When asked if she’s treated differently, Kathy replied, “No. I work with a great group of guys! Some may say I’m a little rough on them,” she said laughing.
After his first year of employment, Owen was offered the opportunity to be part of the building and startup team of the bisphenol-acetone (BPA) Unit which produces Makrolon, a polycarbonate plastic with glass-like transparency that is also impact resistant. It is used in medical devices, automotive headlamps, sporting equipment, electronics, eye wear, architectural glazing, LED lighting and numerous other products.
He has worked all 25 years of his employment with Covestro in operations. For the last 14 years he has served as the Operational Shift Supervisor.
“I oversee the safe and reliable operations of the unit and ensure the quality of the product,” he said. “I also ensure that all environmental regulations are adhered to, plus I supervise the technicians.”
Owen had the opportunity to work at Covestro’s Belgium facility for three months.
“The plant was laid out the same and the process was the same, but the work culture was so different,” he said. “They take a lot of holidays and have a shorter work week. They have more workers on each shift, so there’s no overtime which gives the workers more time off to spend with their families. It’s great to meet and work with people from other countries to get their worldwide views.”
Additionally, Kathy has served as a member of the fire brigade and the Site Procedure Team. She also finds time to volunteer at Lee College’s STEM program and job fairs and is an ambassador for United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County. Owen is also a member of the fire brigade and the rescue team.
With all of this going on, and the fact that they work at opposite ends of the plant, there’s no wonder they don’t see each other at work very often. Especially when they work opposite shifts.
“When we were first married, we carpooled since we were on the same shift,” said Kathy. “But there were times when we worked opposite shifts, which was good at the time, so one of us could be at home with the kids.”
Lately, though, sometimes they work the same shifts, other times not. But it’s not a big deal since their three children are grown and out creating their own impressive paths in life. The eldest daughter, Victoria, has her doctorate and is the associate vice president of retention and transition services and chief equity officer at Lee College. Their son, Adam, has his AAS in Process Technology and works as an operator at the Lubrizol plant. The youngest, Ashley, has her masters degree and is a family nurse practitioner.
The couple cherishes their four grandchildren (ranging in age from 25 to 10): Cierra, Jayden, Layla and Judah, who keep them busy when they’re not at work or volunteering.
Owen and Kathy are looking forward to retirement so they can continue following their grandchildren’s theater performances, sporting events and other year-round activities, as well as extend their travel adventures.
Kathy is hoping to retire in 2026. “I’m looking forward to relaxing by the pool and spending more time tending my plants,” she said.
Owen has his eyes on retiring in 2027. As an avid duck hunter, he’s ready to do more hunting and fishing. “I’ve been without a boat for the last two years. It’s driving me crazy!” he exclaimed.
“The company has been good to us,” said Kathy. “There have been some ups and downs. But it’s been good.”
