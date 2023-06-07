After placing a 120-day moratorium for multi-housing rezoning requests, council is now ready to see the comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment.
Members will discuss the assessment report at tonight’s council work session, held before council’s regular meeting. They meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
The council’s regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the same location.
The assessment came about after council took a public stance saying new multi-family developments were not needed in certain areas of the city. This was especially true for these developments to be built near other multi-family zoned properties. Those that want to develop this kind of projects have expressed the need for more multi-family housing in various forms within the city. The result of this was confusion and mixed directives to the potential developers.
Council then proposed a moratorium in March and contracted for the needs assessment.
The moratorium includes developments in MF1, MF2 and MF3 zones or if it is part of a plan of development application.
During the regular session, Chad Burke, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region president/CEO, will present a 2023 Baytown Annual Report to Mayor Brandon Capetillo and council. It covers economic developments in the city.
Council will also discuss procedures for selecting temporary presiding officers for council meetings and ceremonial events in the absence of the mayor and the mayor pro tem. In addition, Councilman Mike Lester is expected to be named the new mayor pro tem, taking the place of Councilman Jacob Powell, who has served his six-month term.
