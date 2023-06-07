Baytown logo

After placing a 120-day moratorium for multi-housing rezoning requests, council is now ready to see the comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment.

Members will discuss the assessment report at tonight’s council work session, held before council’s regular meeting.  They meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St. 

