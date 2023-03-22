On Thursday, Baytown City Council will discuss extending a lease option included in the original agreement with developers of T-36 at Baytown.
Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
In addition to the 117.12 acres that are currently under construction, Build Baytown I, LLC, was given the opportunity to exercise an option to lease 8.5 acres at the northern end of the property. As part of the option, a rezone would also be requested for the development of the land.
A requirement in the original agreement stated the option had to be exercised before the first anniversary of the lease, which is April 20. Upon council approval, the deadline for the option would be extended to Jan. 1, 2024 so construction of the golf course can be completed first. City staff and Build Baytown I, LLC, agree that extending the option is best for both parties.
Progress is being made daily on Evergreen Road as T-36 at Baytown continues to take shape. After weather and permitting delays, crews were able to begin survey and groundwork at the end of 2022. Since then, demolition, earthwork, and shaping of the golf course have taken place. Drainage work started last month and irrigation installation started earlier this month. The golf course is expected to be open this fall, but food options will be available this summer.
Read more about the project at baytown.org and in the latest issue of the Baytown Voice.
