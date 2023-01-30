Pictured are, from left, Councilman Ken Griffith, Councilwoman Sarah Graham, Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, Terrence Adams, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Councilman Jacob Powell, Councilwoman Heather Betancourth, and Councilman Mike Lester.
Baytown city council has signed up once again to be part of the It’s Time Texas Challenge. Terrence Adams, MD Anderson health education specialist, said people can sign up for the challenge until March 5 at https://itstimetexas.org.
The annual statewide competition encourages individuals to live a healthy life while at the same time pitting Texas communities against each other for a friendly competition of who can get the healthiest over eight weeks. Anyone signing up can perform healthy activities such as using exercise equipment, eating a healthy lunch or breakfast, body sculpting, drinking water, walking, or anything health-related. Points are earned and added up.
There are categories in the challenge throughout the state. This includes metropolitan-sized cities, large cities, mid-size cities, small cities, or extra small cities with a tiny population size. It also includes categories for school districts. If anyone earns first place in the respective category, they will receive a cash prize for a health-related initiative.
