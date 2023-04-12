Baytown council will consider an item tonight that would allow citizens to speak on any topic regardless of whether it is on the agenda.
The item is an amendment to the Baytown City Council Rules of Procedure.
“The intent here is actually to have better communication with the citizens,” Jason Reynolds, city manager, said.
Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the council chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
Reynolds explained that if someone signs up to speak at council meetings, they would show up and talk about a set agenda item.
“Typically, what happened is the citizen would have some sort of grievance and they would go to the clerk and say they want to speak at the next council meeting,” he said. “The clerk would then say, is there a problem? The citizen would say yes, there is a problem. The clerk would ask them if they have gone through all of the staff to make sure they have handled it before coming to city council.”
Reynolds said citizens were not always aware they had the option to speak to staff about their issue. That alone might solve the problem without having to address council.
“If it ultimately got through the staff, and their question was not answered, or they still wanted to air their grievance, then that was the specific thing they had to come to talk about,” Reynolds said. “But this gives the citizens the ability to talk about anything and everything they want, within the city, without verbally attacking anyone.”
Reynolds gave examples, such as if someone wanted to speak on the T-36 golf course being built at the former Evergreen course at every meeting, they would have that option if council passed the item.
“Before, you could not do that. There was no venue to do that,” he said. “This add-on allows them to speak about whatever they want to speak about.”
Reynolds added that if citizens speak on items not on the agenda, they would not be permitted to have discourse with council.
“They just say their peace and walk away,” Reynolds said.
Tonight’s council also has a public hearing scheduled concerning an amendment to the city’s Unified Land Development Code. If approved, sections for landscaping would be moved into the ULDC. According to the city, the proposal is necessary for regulation assessment and amended to align better with Comprehensive Plan 2040 goals and objectives. In addition, city staff felt consolidating them will reduce redundancies in the Code of Ordinances. The location of the regulations is the primary focus of the amendment, along with some minor clarifications.
After the hearing, council will vote on the ULDC amendment.
