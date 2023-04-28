In a rare move, Baytown city council has approved using eminent domain to acquire a small piece of land for the Garth Road Widening Project.
The land at the Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash, 6122 Garth Road. The city wants to acquire the land for drainage and construction easements. The property needed is tiny, measuring 0.0162 acres and 0.1007 acres, respectively.
The property owners have refused the city’s offer to purchase the land for the project.
The issue was on the agenda at the council’s April 13 meeting, but there were questions on why the owners, listed as TW Baytown Real Estate, LLC, had rejected the city’s offer. The owners are listed with a Thomaston, Georgia, address on the Harris County Appraisal District website.
City Attorney Scott Lemond said they were requesting the city for permission to move forward with eminent domain proceedings. Lemond added that they were asking city council to make a finding that there is a “public convenience and necessity in acquiring this particular piece of property.”
The item passed unanimously, but Councilwoman Heather Betancourth did not vote since she was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
City, landowner
communicated
Eminent domain is defined as, according to the Cornell Law School, “the power of the government to take private property and convert it into public use, referred to as a taking.” The definition further states that the “Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if they provide just compensation to the property owners.” The Texas Property Code Chapter 21 also covers eminent domain.
A “condemning authority” means the state or any unit of local government, school district, or other entity authorized to exercise the power of eminent domain. A mandatory acquisition process determines a need, determines the fair market value, provides an offer period and then a condemnation hearing is held.
The city sent a certified letter to car wash’s landowner Greg Auten in November. Auten emailed the city, asking questions about construction. City officials followed up with an email on Dec. 29, 2022. Final plans from the engineering consultant were sent to Auten in January.
On Jan. 18, plans were sent to Auten again for an update on his conversation with the tenant. The city received an email from Auten stating he will contact an attorney for an update.
Two days later, Auten sent an email to the city saying that after many discussions with his management team and attorney, he did not want to sell the property. He was informed that the city is not looking to purchase in fee, only the easement for drainage and temporary construction easement. Auten emailed back, saying they understand the situation and that the city is willing to send to eminent domain.
A final offer letter was sent to Auten via certified mail on Jan. 23.
‘No’ not an uncommon answer
Councilwoman Sarah Graham said she learned through the process that it was not unusual for out-of-state owners to take the “no” position.
“There is not a reason,” Graham said.
Graham said they intend to move a culvert underneath the entrance to the car wash back about 200 feet for the right-of-way. The total land mass they intend to acquire measures just under 700 square feet, Graham said.
“The experts that deal with eminent domain said they have seen it before where people’s initial response is just no,” Graham said. “A lot of time, when it goes to the next step, they usually do not show up or ask for more money. They just take a stance of no because that is what they do.”
Graham said the next step was to move on with the widening project.
“The project will continue, and it will not stop,” she said. “We will be fair and balanced and we will follow all of the laws. We just do not go to the HCAD appraisal and give them what they give. We give a fair appraisal value, and they can get independent appraisals and find out what their property is worth.”
Graham said they also follow the Texas Landowners Bill of Rights.
Lemond also publicly thanked Kimberly Patterson, Baytown’s Right of Way coordinator, for helping them go through the eminent domain process.
“She made our life in the legal department a lot easier,” Lemond said. “She has allowed us to focus on getting contracts written and finalized while she is handling the tougher negotiation part of it. She’s been a godsend to us.”
