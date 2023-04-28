Road work ahead

Construction road sign against a blue sky

 jakes47s

In a rare move, Baytown city council has approved using eminent domain to acquire a small piece of land for the Garth Road Widening Project. 

The land at the Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash, 6122 Garth Road. The city wants to acquire the land for drainage and construction easements. The property needed is tiny, measuring 0.0162 acres and 0.1007 acres, respectively.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.