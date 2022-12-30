By Dave Rogers
To go from a 30-year career with the Fort Worth Police Department straight to becoming a private school tennis coach might seem like a stretch, but not if you ever knew Carl Pollak.
No one who grew up around the former Baytown Lee tennis player would have pictured him going into law enforcement.
“I was laid off in 1992 and a buddy told me the Police Department was hiring,” Pollak recalled. “I ran from the police. I said, ‘You want me to join the police?’”
“Minor criminal mischief” is how Pollak describes his wonder years in the Lakewood Addition of Baytown at the corner of Redbud and North Burnet.
“I got stopped by the Baytown police for skateboarding at night with the wheels on fire. We’d pour gas on the wheels and light it. It looked really neat,” he said. “And what could they do to me? It was my skateboard.”
Pollak owned up to being involved in some vandalism. The fellow who finished 13th in his graduating class of more than 500 says he once caused a minor explosion with a chemistry-set concoction he later learned was nitroglycerin, but says, “I felt really bad destroying anything.”
He noted Baytown Junior burned down a year after he moved to high school, “But I had nothing to do with that,” he swears.
Tennis was something that made Pollak feel good. And when he and his Baytown Junior teammates arrived at Lee High School, they weren’t about to sit on the sidelines while less-talented seniors played on varsity.
“I started playing tennis at the YMCA and played TAAF tournaments during the summer. When I got to high school, we had a group of freshmen that were better than the seniors. But the coach then said the seniors had to play,” Pollak recalled.
“Basically, there was a mutiny on the team. We challenged the varsity players and we beat them and told the coach we should play. He didn’t agree, and we got a new coach. We were undefeated for four years in district.”
Pollak, Lee’s No. 2 singles player, recalls beating Houston Westchester’s Richey Reneberg in a tournament. Reneberg was the state’s No. 1 ranked player from ages 10 to 18 and a member of U.S. Davis Cup and Olympic teams who was World No. 1 in doubles in 1992.
And, apparently, a sore loser.
“He had this entourage of girls with him. I beat him 6-4, 6-2 and he was breaking rackets the whole time,” Pollak said. “But he acted like he didn’t care. He left with the girls and went swimming.”
After graduating from Lee in 1981, Pollak rejected a few scholarship offers and went to TCU, and walked on to the tennis team at the Southwest Conference school.
“I got out there and they had people from all over the world playing. I was basically a hitting partner for a while, and then just concentrated on graduating,” he said.
Then he discovered slow-pitch softball.
“A softball is way bigger than a tennis ball and it was slow pitch. I could hit that ball anywhere I wanted,” he said.
After TCU, Pollak said he became a full-time, fully paid softball player for the plant team at General Dynamics.
“We played softball 50 out of 52 weeks. We played Sundays through Thursdays in night leagues, a Friday morning league and went to tournaments Saturdays and Sundays,” he recalled.
Late in his years working for the aerospace company, Pollak took on a real job at General Dynamics, as a financial analyst. Layoffs in the early 90s led him to the police force.
“I started out in patrol but then I became a training officer, and trained the rookies,” he said. “I worked for 11 or 12 years in a school unit (as a campus resource officer) on the South Side, working with kids from low socioeconomic neighborhoods. I enjoyed schools, because you could actually teach the kids and be proactive.
“Then I got volun-told to be the equipment officer.”
In charge of maintaining the automobiles and their accessories for the South Division had a bonus. Pollak’s office was within walking distance of an indoor tennis club. The policeman started spending his lunch hour reconnecting with a game he’d abandoned almost two decades earlier.
Before he knew it, Pollak was spending several off-duty hours a day on the courts, hitting with members, playing on club teams in U.S. Tennis Association matches, competing in USTA regionals.
So when his niece’s team at Trinity Christian Academy needed a tennis coach, Pollak agreed.
The 10-week TAPPS season starts in February. He reached his long-planned police department retirement date earlier this month. The next day, he reported to his new job.
“This wasn’t my plan,” he said of coaching a squad of about two dozen teenagers.
He was looking into a job as assistant tennis pro. But coaching -- whether at a school or a private club – both have a definite appeal for Pollak.
“The tennis court is my happy place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.