A drilling company is seeking a permit to drill in Scott Bay for oil and gas, and this has residents up in arms due to the possibility of dormant dioxins being disturbed on the bay’s floor.
However, company officials say they are looking for land options instead of drilling in the bay, which sits off the Baytown Nature Center on Bayway Drive.
Austin-based Baywater Operating, LLC, participated in a public meeting June 27, which the Port of Houston Authority facilitated.
Bill Rhea, Baywater co-owner and co-manager, said they are being transparent about their plans and residents should not be alarmed about their proposed project.
“It’s virtually a moot issue about drilling in Scott Bay,” Rhea said. “We are moving with dispatch on a land location as we speak.”
What concerns residents the most is that drilling and prop-washing could stir up dormant dioxins on the bottom of the bay. This could result in poisoning the fish and ecosystem in the bay. Many say thanks to the passing of the Clean Water Act in 1972, redfish, otters, eels, trout, dolphins and other marine life has returned to the bay over the years. If the drilling project is permitted, they feel this could be reversed.
Rhea said the project has been in the works for the past decade.
“It’s sort of a complicated situation because it involves the mineral interest that belongs to the
State of Texas,” Rhea said. “And that falls in the regulatory purview of the Port of Houston
Authority, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They have jurisdiction over navigable waterways in the U.S. and various other agencies, including the Texas Railroad Commission, which ultimately would be issuing a drilling permit to us after we have cleared any other regulatory hurdles that are out there.”
Rhea emphasized drilling on land is a strong option. One way Rhea mentioned was the use of direction drilling, which is essentially drilling from land at an angle so it does not affect anything in the bay.
“It’s a science. It’s an art as well as a science, but goodness, it has been around for 50 years,”
Rhea said. “And it just keeps getting better all the time. So, that’s not an issue.”
Rhea added that they are not permitted at this time to do any drilling in Scott Bay.
“We are working through the regulatory part hurdles, for lack of a better word, because we’re going to do the right thing. We’re going to operate within all the rules and regulations,” Rhea said. “And we’re going to be a friend, if you will, to all those in Baytown. We’re going to pursue the mineral interest that are ours and also belongs to the State of Texas, but do so in an environmentally-friendly way. And in a safe way as well, whether it’s onshore or offshore.”
The Texas Railroad Commission has granted the company P-5 Operator status, which he said means they have met all the financial and operational requirements. He added that it does not permit them to begin drilling.
“Between myself and my partner, Michael Gustin, we’ve got 100 years in the business,” Rhea said. “So, we’ve been around quite a bit. We lived and worked all over the world. So, that gives us the knowledge and privilege of being a licensed operator. But that does not give us permission to drill a particular well. That is something that comes later. So, we are not permitted to drill. We haven’t even made that application yet.”
Rhea said there are land options they are considering that could be suitable for their operations.
Patty Ramon, Railroad Commission of Texas spokeswoman, confirmed that Baywater Operating has not filed applications yet. Ramon added that they just became active on April 27.
“No permit has been filed at this point,” Ramon said. “If a drilling permit is later filed, then they will have to show the Commission they have the authority to drill the well by informing us who has leased the rights to them to drill and show that they are compliant to well drilling rules.”
Ramon said the procedures for obtaining a drilling permit require a complete review of the permit within three business days if no exceptions are being filed along with the application.
“These kinds of drilling permits are granted regularly and involve a standard application filed through the drilling permits department,” she said. “The only procedure that might prevent an operator from drilling once the permit is granted would be if someone who has standing files a complaint in reference to the drilling. The complaint would then be heard by our hearings division. However, this doesn’t necessarily keep the operator from having to stop their drilling process. It would depend on the type of complaint that is filed.”
Calvin Mundinger, former Baytown mayor, was a city councilman in 2001 when the Laredo-based Sanchez Oil and Gas Company wanted to drill in Burnet Bay.
“But, they got a land location in Lynchburg and drilled toward Burnet Bay,” Mundinger said.
Upon hearing about the proposed drilling project, Mundinger attended the June 27 meeting. He discovered that if Baywater was successful in drilling in Scott Bay, they planned to put in five more wells, possibly in Crystal Bay and Burnet Bay.
“If they discover a productive reservoir of sub-surface hydrocarbons, what he is saying is due to the size of that geological features, it would take five to six wells to capture all of the hydrocarbons in that feature,” Mundinger said. “They can do all six from one spot. (If it is) three or six wells, they can drill that from the same surface location.”
Mundinger said he spoke to the Baywater officials who told him every effort would be made to secure a land drilling location.
“But if they fail to get a land location, they will make every effort to drill in Scott Bay,” Mundinger said. “I’ve been told that on more than one occasion. But, I appreciate and applaud their efforts to realize that the best outcome here would be for them to drill on a land location.”
Mundinger said there are plenty of folks that would help Baywater find a suitable land location.
“We will help them in any way we can,” he said. “They have a lot invested in this oil and gas drilling prospect. And it is of the utmost importance for all parties concerned and for the well-being of our environment to help these guys secure a suitable land drilling site. It is environmentally safer and it is mechanically safer from the possibility of a downhole well problem or a blowout. It is safer and with a land site location, you can drill it cheaper from land than in water. This is a win-win.”
Stephen DonCarlos, a former Baytown mayor and current Port Commissioner with the Port of Houston Authority, said he was aware of Baywater’s efforts to drill in Scott Bay. He said their legal department advised him that the Port did not have the authority to stop Baywater from drilling if they were permitted.
“We were preempted, in this case, by the Railroad Commission by the state,” DonCarlos said. “If they got a permit to drill from the state to drill there is nothing the Port could do to stop it or deny their permit.”
DonCarlos said he met with Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Jason Reynolds, both reportedly at the June 27 meeting, about the proposed drilling.
“They showed me a map that had the approximate drilling site could be and, at that time, I voiced my opinion that the drill site on land would be better from an aesthetic standpoint, and for the safety from the water standpoint,” DonCarlos said. “My reasoning was that it was better to put up with a brief period of drilling on land rather than have a permanent platform in the bay.”
DonCarlos also encouraged Baywater to pursue drilling from land and use directional drilling.
“If it is going to be done, we cannot stop it, and we should look for the best way to minimize the impact on the bay,” he said.
DonCarlos said he hoped the public is educated about the proposed project.
“And I hope this company is responsible, and they seem by all accounts to be willing to work with people to minimize the impact,” he said. “We made such great strides in the quality of water in our bays, and the fish are coming back, the dolphins are back in the channel and a lot of good signs. I just hope we can work together with these companies that have a right to drill to do it in the least impactful and safest manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.