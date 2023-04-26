Community Resource Credit Union

From left, Marketing Communications Coordinator Lauren Thomas, Digital Marketing & Social Media Specialist Garrett Blucher, Business Development Manager Tina M. Martinez, Creative Director Kristen Curette, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer & Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Hast and Business Development Officer Eunice Morgan

Community Resource Credit Union, a leading credit union in Texas, is proud to announce that it has won eight first-place awards for the Cornerstone Credit Union League Pinnacle Awards. The awards recognize excellence in credit union marketing, business development, and financial education efforts.

Representing five states, including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, the Cornerstone League is the nation’s largest regional credit union trade association, serving over 700 credit unions.

