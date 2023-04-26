From left, Marketing Communications Coordinator Lauren Thomas, Digital Marketing & Social Media Specialist Garrett Blucher, Business Development Manager Tina M. Martinez, Creative Director Kristen Curette, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer & Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Hast and Business Development Officer Eunice Morgan
Community Resource Credit Union, a leading credit union in Texas, is proud to announce that it has won eight first-place awards for the Cornerstone Credit Union League Pinnacle Awards. The awards recognize excellence in credit union marketing, business development, and financial education efforts.
Representing five states, including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, the Cornerstone League is the nation’s largest regional credit union trade association, serving over 700 credit unions.
CRCU’s first-place awards include: Financial Education, Public Relations/Community Involvement, Video Non-Commercial Series, Social Media, Annual Reports, Outdoor Advertising, Print Advertising, and Video Non-Commercial Single.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for our marketing, business development, and financial education efforts,” said Thomas Hast, Chief Lending and Marketing Officer of CRCU. “We have a very collaborative team whose hard work and dedication is evident in the success we have achieved. We will continue to strive for excellence in serving our members and the community.” As a full-service financial institution, CRCU has been serving Baytown, Texas, and surrounding communities for over 80 years. With over 50,000 members and $750 million in assets, CRCU offers a wide range of financial products and services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and more. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, CRCU is committed to providing its members with affordable financial services and personalized attention. For more information, visit www.crcu.org.
