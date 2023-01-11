Members of an animal advocacy group will appear at council tonight to encourage the city’s support for a community cat program.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St., Baytown.
Jacob Smith with the Best Friends Animal Society will discuss how to help reduce the outdoor cat population in Baytown. Smith plans to review data from a pilot program introduced to Baytown about a year ago and answer any of council members’ questions. In addition, Smith will also discuss any updates to the existing ordinance to support the program.
Smith is expected to present a petition with nearly 500 signatures they say urges council to endorse a community cat plan. Best Friends is asking this be done through a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program. The program has been described as a humane alternative to euthanasia. It entails humanely trapping the community cats, who are then examined and sterilized. The cats are ear-tipped to show they’ve been sterilized and vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian. Afterward, the cats are returned to their original location.
A Best Friends Animal Society press release, they claims the TNVR program offers “several benefits over the inefficient trap-and-kill approach that has been used for generations.” This includes reducing the shelter intake of cats and kittens, lowering the shelter deaths of cats and kittens, and stabilizing and reducing community cat populations over time while also resulting in fewer nuisance complaints.
In addition, they say the program ensures tax dollars would not be spent euthanizing cats.
In October, council passed an ordinance requiring pet owners to have their cat or dog microchipped by July 1.
Jason Reynolds, interim city manager, said the microchipping ordinance is not connected to Smith’s presentation.
Council is expected to appoint Reynolds as City Manager and approve his contract. Reynolds was named interim after the departure of former City Manager Rick Davis.
Council will also consider a resolution that authorizes the city manager to apply for and accept funding for certain state and federal grants, in this case, grant funds that will help elevate homes, so they are not flooded. Reynolds said, if approved, the grant funds will provide 100 percent assistance for some homes on Kilgore Road, meaning they owe nothing out of pocket. He added this also reduces the cost of flood insurance.
