Most of us were dragged to big family gatherings when we were kids. It was when you saw Uncle George or Aunt Mary and they oohed and aahed over how you have grown. Now we understand why they did that because now we are them and it is amazing to see how the little ones have sprouted up since you last saw them.
But these veritable pieces of Americana are not happening so much anymore. What will become of them when all us older folks are gone? Will the younger ones carry on the sense of family ties that we have continued through the years?
The consensus among my peers is that they will not. Family structure as we have known it, cannot survive in the setting of our world today. Working and busyness dominate lives. Many families have split up and gone different ways. There may be no happy childhood memories of getting together with grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins for the children of the future.
How lucky I was growing up. My mother’s parents owned and operated a dairy farm in the Dayton area. There were cows, chickens and horses to play among and admire. Together with my cousins, I watched my grandmother wring chickens’ necks and saw them run around spouting blood for a while before they fell over. We tiptoed around the cow patties to the barn to play up in the hayloft among the hay bales. A big canvas hammock was in constant use. It could be wrapped around you like a cocoon and someone could flip you completely over and wait to see if you would fall out. At Thanksgiving, Grandma would sneak us tidbits of the turkey when she was cutting it up in the kitchen and our mothers would run us out. What sweet memories.
Hopefully all of you have good childhood memories of gathering together with family at special times. For many years, we had a big family reunion with my mother’s kinfolk every year. One special uncle would barbeque at his house and everyone woulc bring side dishes to go with it. His daughters continue to have a reunion once in a while.
But they also celebrate life and family all during the year at every holiday, And, that is not just immediate family, but extended ones, as well as close friends in the Dayton community. As one of the elders now, I know I am always invited there if I want to come. But they are growing older themselves. I don’t know if their children are interested in carrying it on. My cousins will keep on until they drop in their tracks, bless their hearts.
I was just out at “the farm,” for Easter, which is a special holiday for one of them. She buys toys all through the year on sale and piles them on tables for the kids. When they hunt eggs, they bring them back to the tables and trade them in for toys. It is a wild free-for-all when they each then get a box of confetti eggs and run around cracking them on people’s heads. She has it all over her driveway and front yard. And, this year, she even had a bunny pinata!
Nothing lasts forever; nothing ever does. Big, messy family gatherings may become a thing of the past. Perhaps, as long as an effort is made to come together once in a while, with those who can, and the kids can be told how they have grown and the ties of family can be renewed with hugs and smiles, it will be enough.
