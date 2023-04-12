Most of us were dragged to big family gatherings when we were kids.  It was when you saw Uncle George or Aunt Mary and they oohed and aahed over how you have grown.  Now we understand why they did that because now we are them and it is amazing to see how the little ones have sprouted up since you last saw them.  

But these veritable pieces of Americana are not happening so much anymore.  What will become of them when all us older folks are gone? Will the younger ones carry on the sense of family ties that we have continued through the years?

