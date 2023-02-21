Foster High School’s girls basketball team has spoiled the Barbers Hill Eagles playoff runs the past two years.
Not this year. However, this was no easy victory.
Barbers Hill came back from 10 points down at halftime and was fueled by an 19-point run in the third quarter as the Eagles overtook the Falcons 52-40 in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs at Pearland Dawson High School on Friday night.
Barbers Hill (31-5) will face Manvel (28-7) at 7 p.m. tonight at Deer Park High School in a battle two closely ranked teams in the regional quarterfinals. The Eagles are No. 14 in the state, while Manvel is one spot behind at No. 15.
“This was a really solid win especially dealing with adversity in the first half such as missed shots and the physicality of our opponent,” Barbers Hill head coach Bryan Harris said. “We got beat up in the first half as Foster pushed us around.”
In the first quarter, the Eagles saw several shots bounce off the rim and the Falcons capitalized as they took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter. Foster’s defensive pressure continue to give Barbers Hill headaches on offense as the Falcons continued to feed off of Eagle miscues to stretch their lead to 27-17 at the break.
A different Eagle team emerged from the locker room to start the second half as Kynlee Kejonen snatched a rebound off the glass and put it back up for a two-pointer to cut the lead to seven.
Then Barbers Hill’s offensive leader Dalanna Carter took control.
Carter’s shooting struggles in the first half were a distant memory as the senior point guard lit up the scoreboard for 19 points in the third quarter as the Eagles took a 36-34 lead into the final period. She would end up being leading scorer with 32 points.
“We were a different team in the second half,” Harris said. “We started pushing back, made a couple of shots and got a bounce in our step.”
Foster would retake the lead briefly and then Barbers Hill’s defense tightened up as sisters Autumn and Cynthia Lecompte put tremendous pressure on the Falcons, leading to offensive miscues. At the 6:01 mark, Carter grabbed a rebound and hit a two-point jumper to tie the game at 38. Single free throw shots by Carter and Rachel Glynn put the Eagles back on top by two points.
“Our plan on defense was to lock down on defense in the second half and started double teaming their top offensive player and it worked,” Harris said. “I am proud of the effort and fight of our team.”
The Barbers Hill side of the stands was packed and brought to its feet as Carter stole the ball and raced down the court for an easy layup to put the Eagles up 42-38 with 2:30 left in the game.
Carter then hit a combination for two-point shots and free throws to round out the scoring and advancing the Eagles on to the next round.
According to Harris, Manvel will present another tough test for the Eagles.
“Manvel is going to be very physical and we have to match their physicality, he said. “They are fast and athletic and very aggressive on the boards. Our key to the game is rebounding and shot selection as always.”
