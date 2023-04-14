The 2023 Pilot Club of Baytown “Coming Together” Yellow Rose Gala celebration is to be held on April 18 at Hilton Garden Inn.
Pilot Club is a non-profit service organization, of Pilot International, with all funds going back into the community. Pilot plans to “Come Together” with our community and celebrate with the purpose to “do more, care more and be more.” Individual dinner reservations are still available.
Gilbert Santana not only is a generous sponsor, but is Master of Ceremonies of the event. Musical entertainment will be by Seth Duty, known for his “God-given” voice and soul-freeing songwriting style. Guest Speaker, Joanna Horton, a Texas Pilot TBI Executive, brings details of her passion of helping those with traumatic brain injuries for over 25 years.
The many Silent Auction items are both beautiful and useful. The Pilot Club thanks its members for their donations and for their solicitation to the generous Baytown community for contributions.
Thanks to the early Live Auction donations which are very exciting. The list below is not yet complete.
1. Smith & Wesson Model 31-1 Regulation Police Revolver .32 S&W Long 4” Barrel - High Condition - Box and Manual - Value to be determined – a donation from Glenda Mosley’s collection.
2. Beautiful Pendant With Center Oval 1.25 Ct Ruby and 0.23 CTTW Diamond - Value $1,770 - Donation from Robson’s Jewelry.
3. “Must Have” Gorgeous “Julie Voss” Necklace, Earrings & Bracelet - Semi-Precious Stones, Pearl and Imported Glass, Handset in 24K Gold Plate over Nickel Free Brass & Sealed. Value $850 - Donation from Shay’s Jewelry.
4. Two Astro Packages - Includes tickets to games, various accompanying Astros paraphernalia – Value to be determined. Donations from John & Kelly Butler and Darwin & Neva White.
5. Golf Package - Donations from Carol Badillo and others. Value to be determined.
6. Framed & Stamped Fish Photos - Donation by Ken & Cindy Day. Total value over $1,400.
A. David Maass 1989 Texas Waterfowl Duck Stamp - $295.
B. John Dearman 1990 Saltwater Stamp - $480.
C. Al Barnes 1993 Texas Saltwater Stamps - $345.
D. Mike Stidham 1992 Texas Saltwater Stamp Print - $295.
The Live Auction will be led by Auctioneer Kim Shoemaker who has called the Pilot Club Gala Live Auction two years prior.
Pilot Club thanks the many sponsorships donated to this fundraiser. Sponsorships include dinner tickets and are still available.
2023 ROSE SPONSORS
- $2,000, Angel Brothers, Memory Aunt Beulah Goodman, Greg & Gary Angel
2023 ORCHID SPONSORS
- $1,500, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Laurie Terry
2023 BIRD OF PARADISE SPONSORS
- $1,000, Ainsworth & Company, Junior & Robin Forrest; BDI Resources; ExxonMobil Baytown; Jim & Jan Giroir; Jennifer Marcontell, Financial Advisor, CFP, ChFC, AAMS, Marcontell Wealth Management – Ameriprise; Patients Emergency Room & Hospital; Judy Wheat, Memory of Joe Wheat.
2023 HYDRANGEA SPONSORS - $500
Carol Badillo; Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union; David & Judy Boothe; Davis CPA, Phyllis Davis and Brian Stephens; Farmers - David Sewell; Fuller Tire Co. Inc. - Darrell Vojacek; Goose Creek CISD - Randal O’Brien; Eddie & Dolores Gray; Ronn & Anna Lee Haddox; Frank & LaNelle McKay; Clara Navarre; SpeakEasy Boutique, Sheila Crawford; Stellar Bank – Gary Englert; TSO - Dr Chris & Pam Warford; VFW Post 912 - Jerry Johnson.
2023 LILY SPONSORS - $250
AD-CENTIVES - Kelly & John Butler; Alzheimer’s Association; Bay Area Rehabilitation - Kimberly Watson executive director; The Baytown Sun; Valerie & Bradley Burton; Children’s Dentistry of Baytown - Waldy & Anabele Vega-Negron; Sandy Delmonico Realtor; Dean Hutto DDS & Gena Hutto; Community Resource Credit Union; Community Toyota-Honda-Kia-Cartopia; Designs by Carolyn - Carolyn Parrish; Ken & Cindy Day; Stephen H. DonCarlos PLLC; Igor Ozeryansky & Dr. Esther Dubrovsky; Sid & Delores Ellis; Jay & Kay Eshbach; Monty & Michele Fojt-Barnes; Dan & Lynn Foley; Fulleylove Flooring - Jared & Debra Fulleylove; Gil & Helen Gerlich; Pat Gersteman; Janet Hall; Jerry & Celia Johnson; David Kadjar; Susan Moore-Fontenot and David Smith; Chris & Dee Anne Navarre; Barfield & Cindy Nettles; Karla Opryshek - Realtor; Richard & Susan Passmore; Terry Presley; Susan Pitts; Seal-Pac - Steve Danielle and Suzanne Heinrich; Ken & Sarah Bob Taylor; Texas First Bank; Toten-N-Texas Firearms - Glenn Lambrecht.
Business Card Advertising
Steven Fess; Dick Dawson - Attorney; Edward Jones - Blake Cather; Harvey & Ann Oyler; Karla Opryshek - Realtor; Carl Pitts - Realtor; Danny & Amy Thompson; Steven & Brenda Fess; Kandy Gregory, Bay Area Rehabilitation - Kimberly Watson executive director; Bayou Belle Lawncare - Andi Barton; INHEALTH Medical Equipment; Kaci Garcia; Gina Guillory.
IN MEMORY –
John & Darla McKenna in Memory of Doris Sherron, Mother & Pilot Member July 1967 to July 2018.
Pilot Club Remembers “Only Remaining Charter Member of 1949” Norma Littlefield who passed away March 28, 2023.
For reservations or information about Pilot Club, see www.pilotclubofbaytown.org or contact a Pilot member by calling 281-424-7838 or 281-413-6488.
