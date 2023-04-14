The 2023 Pilot Club of Baytown “Coming Together” Yellow Rose Gala celebration is to be held on April 18 at Hilton Garden Inn. 

Pilot Club is a non-profit service organization, of Pilot International, with all funds going back into the community. Pilot plans to “Come Together” with our community and celebrate with the purpose to “do more, care more and be more.”  Individual dinner reservations are still available. 

