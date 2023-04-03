General Sam Houston, who once owned a summer home called Raven Moor near Baytown on Trinity Bay at Cedar Point, will be brought back to life at the Baytown Historical Preservation Association’s 18th annual A Taste of History on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Memorial Baptist Church, 600 West Sterling Street, Baytown.
J.R. “Jack” Edmondson, a noted historian, reenactor, and author, who gave a stupendous performance of John Wayne at last year’s event, will perform Houston in the first person.
Edmondson has made hundreds of presentations for classrooms, libraries, seminars, organizations, and historical sites, including the Alamo, the San Jacinto Battleground, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park, and the Bob Bullock State Historical Museum.
He has appeared in over a dozen documentary film productions for such venues as the History and Discovery channels.
In appreciation for his contributions to Texas history, Edmondson was elected an honorary member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, and Governor Rick Perry commissioned him an Admiral in the Texas Navy.
Edmondson has served as chair of the Tarrant County Historical Commission and remains in that organization. He also serves on the board of directors for the Texas Trail of Fame, the Friends of the Fort Worth Herd, Log Cabin Village, and the Alamo Society.
In both his writings and his “living history” presentations, Edmondson views himself in the role of historian as a storyteller. His book, “The Alamo Story—from Early History to Current Conflicts,” has been praised by reviewers as the “best” and “most readable” of all historical accounts devoted to the Texas shrine. Edmondson was a featured author at the 2000 Texas Book Festival and a member of C-Span’s “Ultimate Alamo Panel,” where his book was described as the “new standard on the Alamo.”
His recently published second edition of The Alamo Story includes new information about the battle and those involved, including expanded stories on the roles of minorities and some illustrations by noted artist Mark Lemon. The book also features a new chapter on Benjamin Rush Milam’s assault on San Antonio with only three hundred Texians—the battle that set the stage for the siege of the Alamo less than three months later. There is also an extensive epilogue on the present-day conflicts about the physical Alamo compound, as historic preservationists clash with political and popular opinions in San Antonio.
After his performance, guests will have the opportunity to meet Edmondson and purchase his updated and revised copy of the Alamo Story for $25 (cash or check).
Tickets to the event are $40 and include a mouthwatering catered barbecue dinner that can be purchased securely online at www.baytownhistory.org (click on “Calendar of Events”). You may also purchase tickets in person by calling 281-421-2099 or emailing info@baytownhistory.org.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, April 24, and seating is limited, so make your reservations now for a fun-filled evening with “General Sam Houston.”
