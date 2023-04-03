Edmondson with his good friend, the late Sam Houston IV

General Sam Houston, who once owned a summer home called Raven Moor near Baytown on Trinity Bay at Cedar Point, will be brought back to life at the Baytown Historical Preservation Association’s 18th annual A Taste of History on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Memorial Baptist Church, 600 West Sterling Street, Baytown.

J.R. “Jack” Edmondson, a noted historian, reenactor, and author, who gave a stupendous performance of John Wayne at last year’s event, will perform Houston in the first person.

