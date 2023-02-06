2023 Transportation Forum

Billy Combs (center)

 Will van Overbeek

Former Chambers County Commissioner Billy Combs, center, was named as one of the recipients of the 2023 Road Hand Award by the Texas Department of Transportation. Combs has been an active leader for all forms of transportation in the eastern Houston metropolitan area for over two decades as Mayor of Beach City and commissioner for Chambers County. His commitment to regional safety, reducing congestion, improving connectivity, and expanding economic opportunity in Southeast Texas has been second to none by going beyond municipal and geographic boundaries to benefit the entire Houston/Beaumont region. As a former Houston-Galveston Area Council Advisory Committee and Transportation Policy Council member, he has been a vocal advocate for addressing rural transportation system growth and port expansions.

The Road Hand Award was created in 1973 by Luther DeBerry, who was then the State Highway Engineer, chief executive of the Texas Department of Transportation. 

