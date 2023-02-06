Former Chambers County Commissioner Billy Combs, center, was named as one of the recipients of the 2023 Road Hand Award by the Texas Department of Transportation. Combs has been an active leader for all forms of transportation in the eastern Houston metropolitan area for over two decades as Mayor of Beach City and commissioner for Chambers County. His commitment to regional safety, reducing congestion, improving connectivity, and expanding economic opportunity in Southeast Texas has been second to none by going beyond municipal and geographic boundaries to benefit the entire Houston/Beaumont region. As a former Houston-Galveston Area Council Advisory Committee and Transportation Policy Council member, he has been a vocal advocate for addressing rural transportation system growth and port expansions.
The Road Hand Award was created in 1973 by Luther DeBerry, who was then the State Highway Engineer, chief executive of the Texas Department of Transportation.
It was called the Road Hand Award because 20th century’s early days, anyone who helped build roads was called a “road hand.” Today’s Road Hands are citizens who have given their time, energy and vision to help improve transportation in their communities and throughout the state. In giving this award, TxDOT recognizes the contributions these citizens have made in helping build one of the best transportation systems in the world.
In 2018, Rusty Senac, who was then the Pct. 4 Commissioner in Chambers County, was also named as a recipient of the award.
Also pictured are, from left, Brian Barth, TxDOT deputy executive director, and Lance Simmons, TxDOT chief engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.