Laura Rivas said she was at her wits’ end, traveling constantly for a low-paying job while trying to raise children as a single mom.
Then she looked into a career change at Lee College and discovered the Lee College Foundation.
Rivas became one of nearly 500 Lee College students receiving financial assistance and encouragement as a Lee College Foundation scholarship recipient.
“You may not realize how much your giving really counts,” said Rivas, who identified herself as “a single mom trying to hold it together,” when she enrolled in the school’s Process Technology program, looking for a steady, well-paying job that will allow her to spend more time with her family.
“I’m the first generation of my family to graduate from college,” she said. “The more I went to school, the more I learned about myself … I learned how to become a better person and that’s what I want to teach to my kids: Everything you do counts.
“Thank you, for everything. It (the support from the scholarship) is a blessing.”
Rivas was the keynote speaker at last week’s Lee College Foundation Scholarship Recognition Event held at the school’s Rundell Hall Conference Center.
From humble beginnings more than 55 years ago, the Foundation and its scholarship program has grown so large, the donor-recipient recognition event was held in two parts, a breakfast and luncheon held April 21.
The Lee College Foundation was established in 1968 as a non-profit entity to raise external funds to support Lee College and its students. The first board of directors set a goal of raising $20,000 for student scholarships.
In 1981, when the Foundation’s assets totaled just over $65,000, a new Board designated the funds as a permanent endowment and set forth to raise the total to $100,000. That total was reached in 1983. By 1997, the foundation set its goals on an endowment of $1 million. Nearly three decades later, the Foundation fund balance exceeds $15 million.
Last Friday’s doings recognized those donors who fund the scholarships that help students over the financial hump as they make their way to two-year degrees and certificates of completions while juggling family and work life.
Patricia Ranzini, executive director of the Lee College Foundation, was joined by campus president Dr. Lynda Villanueva and Foundation Vice Chair Gilbert Santana in announcing new scholarships that will push next year’s list of scholarship recipients beyond 500.
New named tuition scholarships are the Jerome F. Arceneaux Memorial; the Wayne Baldwin Safety/Environmental Studies; Graduate of Peter E. Hyland Center-Sarah Baldwin; Baytown Little Theater John Meiner Jr. Memorial Scholarship for the Arts; Dr. Keith Coburn; Dancing for the Stars #1 and #2; ExxonMobil Advanced Technology Scholarship #6-8; Family First ER Nursing Scholarship; Franks/Tomjack #8; Gina Guillory Perseverence Scholarship; Henderson Family Trust; Bennie Kadjar Memorial; Liberty ISD Dancing for our Stars; Texas First Bank and Baytown Little Theater; River Ranch Scholarship #1 and #2; Maurice and Jennie Robbins Memorial; Rotary Club of Baytown #6; Doug and Inta Walker #6.
New named textbook scholarships are Bridge of Ivies Charitable Corporation Scholarship; and Robert E. Lee Class of 1959.
