Lee College will host a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in honor of artist Sharon Kyle, whose work is on display at the college art gallery, 801 W. Texas Ave., through April 14. Kyle’s work in the show titled Too Many Dinner Parties features objects and materials that once had a different purpose and have now been transformed into art.
“The exhibition is about how we, like other animals, pass through a life cycle from birth to maturity to death,” she said of the show.
“The title of the exhibition is meant to bring about reflection and reassessment of the past, the present or the future and how we relate to our present stages of life. Often there is a time in our personal dinner party (our life) where we reassess our guest list (our focus and goals) and the names and the menu (intentions and purpose) changes. Time itself brings forth change and with this change we enter a new stage of our life.”
Kyle said the opening of the show in March is appropriate. “The exhibition takes place during Women’s History Month for which I hope the viewer will interact and reflect on the changes that take place in a woman’s life and their body and take a moment to reflect on the ways a woman engages in all stages of life.”
The reception will include refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist.
It provides an opportunity for an extending evening of artistic entertainment, with a Baytown Symphony Orchestra concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the adjoining Performing Arts Center.
