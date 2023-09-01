Kim Kosteck and Donald Vallier

Kim Kosteck and Donald Vallier

 Carol Skewes

Coffee with The Sun was filled with good conversation Thursday. Two Baytown City Council candidates vying for District 4 stopped by, Kim Kosteck and Donald Vallier.

Guests included columnist Ginger Stripling, historian Chuck Chandler, Ray Wilson and Don Aikey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.