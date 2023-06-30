Joe Evans was a coach. And he was a hero.
That’s how one of his former students and track performers described him at his funeral earlier this month.
“It didn’t matter what it was, he would coach you just the same in math class as out on the field or track,” Trey Clark said. “And he was a hero, someone that would go out and give of himself endlessly — with no thought of what he’d get out of it.”
Joe Evans, recipient of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Tom Landry Award, one of the highest honors any coach can get, was one of the most modest men you’d meet.
But after he passed away at age 90 on June 9, the former Anahuac and Barbers Hill football and track coach was honored by hundreds of his former students and players at a funeral service held at Tatum High School.
“Every different school he’d worked at had people there,” said Sean Harvey, a Barbers Hill grad who now coaches in Weatherford. “There were probably 20 guys there from the Hull-Daisetta teams from 1960 and 1961. Everyone had tears in his eyes.”
Evans was born March 6, 1933 in Cherokee County, Texas, graduating from Troup High School in 1950. He played football, basketball and qualified for the state track meet in the mile his senior year.
He attended Kilgore Junior College and then Stephen F. Austin State University on a track scholarship, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was conference champ in the 800 meters and ran on the mile relay.
He married Mary Ann Hicks Sept 6., 1953 in Nacogdoches. He was an educator and a coach for more than 64 years spanning seven decades. He coached in Rusk, Hull-Daisetta, Orangefield, Anahuac, Barbers Hill, East Chambers and Tatum.
Evans coached in five state championship football games, at Hull-Daisetta in 1961, at Barbers Hill in 1976 and three in Tatum, 2005-2007. His schools won championships in 1976 at Barbers Hill and 2005 and 2006 in Tatum, where his younger son, Andy, was head coach.
He was part of three state track teams at Tatum as well. His favorite events to coach were the hurdles, shot put and discus. Over 12 years at Tatum, he had nine state champions in the hurdles.
Over the last two years of his life, Joe and Andy coached a state champion hurdler at Beckville, Texas, with Andy bringing Joe to practice from his assisted living home in nearby Henderson.
He was the oldest coach to ever coach in the THSCA All-Star football game. Besides math, he taught Sunday school everywhere he coached. He was especially fond of the 1978-79 football teams at Barbers Hill, where he was head football coach and athletic director.
“He was an assistant coach on the 76 state championship team at Barbers Hill and head football coach and AD there from 1978-80,” Andy Evans recalled. “That’s when he retired the first time.”
The younger Evans said he attended Barbers Hill in the sixth- through ninth-grades and recalls that his dad went to Barbers Hill out of loyalty to his former boss at Anahuac High School.
“He had left Orangefield to come to Anahuac and when he got to Anahuac, he told the (head coach), Elmer Thompson, that was the last time he was moving,” Andy Evans said. “When Thompson left, he wouldn’t take the Anahuac job they offered, out of loyalty to Thompson. So he went over to Barbers Hill to be junior high coordinator and work on the headsets on Friday nights.
That first year, Barbers Hill won the Class A state championship under coach Carrell “Pudgy” Richardson. A year after that, Barbers Hill went 5-5 and Richardson was fired. Evans was tabbed to replace him.
“He only took the job then because the community was split,” Andy Evans said of his dad. “He agreed to take the job only if it was a 7-0 vote. There was a real division in the community. He wanted them to understand the division was healed.”
Joe Evans coached Barbers Hill to a 9-1 record in 1978 but the team lost its only game to district rival Splendora and, in an age when only district champions went to the playoffs, did not go to the postseason. The Eagles returned in Evans’ second season at the helm, going 10-1.
Then Evans retired and bought a greenhouse in Anahuac with his eldest son, David.
“Coach Evans was just a special dude. He didn’t yell at us, which I copied when I became a coach,” said Sean Harvey, whose father, Barry Harvey, was superintendent in Barbers Hill.
“Coach Evans told me if you’re in a classroom and they don’t understand, you don’t yell at them, so why would you yell at players who don’t understand? He didn’t punish you, but he had a look. You did not want to disappoint him.
“His presence just made you want to do the best you could, work as hard as you could to just be a good person.”
Although he retired as a teacher to work with David Evans at E&M Greenhouses in Anahuac, he was back coaching three years later, assisting with the track team. In 1983, he became head coach at Anahuac.
Trey Clark was a hurdler for Evans at Anahuac. He has been Lamar University’s head track coach for 24 years.
“I remember Coach Evans as a young boy growing up in the First Baptist Church of Anahuac. He was a deacon. He made a presentation to the church and I never thought it would pass,” Clark recalled.
“My dad told me it would pass, and it did. I looked at Dad and he said, ‘Everybody loves Uncle Joe.’
“People loved him because he cared for all of us. I would run through a brick wall for him. He’s why I got into coaching. Someone like Uncle Joe can convince people they can do things they never even thought they could do. A lot of how I coach is modeled on Uncle Joe.”
Uncle Joe, Coach Joe, Papa Joe and Daddy Joe, he answered to all of them.
From Anahuac, Joe Evans followed his son Andy’s career, joining him as assistant track coach and often, assistant football coach, too, at East Chambers and Tatum. Andy Evans retired from coaching after the death of his son Scott in an auto accident in 2014, but Joe continued to assist the track team in Tatum, and later Beckville.
“There were probably 250 people at his funeral,” Sean Harvey recalled. “It was a sad deal, but it was a good deal.”
