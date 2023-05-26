IMPACT Valedictorian Sydney Joy Dado
Courtesy of GCCISD

Anyone saying that the weeklong run of commencement ceremonies at Stallworth Stadium was normal is nuts.

Not only is it the first time since 2012 that the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District held its high school graduation galas on home turf, these haven’t been normal high school years these grads have had to endure.

IMPACTing air traffic

Caps fly as commencement ceremony ends for IMPACT Early College High School graduating class of 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.