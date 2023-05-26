Anyone saying that the weeklong run of commencement ceremonies at Stallworth Stadium was normal is nuts.
Not only is it the first time since 2012 that the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District held its high school graduation galas on home turf, these haven’t been normal high school years these grads have had to endure.
Lee High School salutatorian Canon Cockrell offered a humorous context in Thursday night’s commencement.
Speaking of the natural adjustment in going from junior school to high school, he said, “Just when we began to get comfortable, the world shut down due to COVID 19. Our extended (freshman year) spring break turned into the remainder of the school year.
“By the beginning of sophomore year, Google and Zoom became our new classrooms. If you think staying awake is hard in a normal class, you’ve obviously never had to sit through a Zoom class.”
And then, finally during their sophomore year, the students returned to campus. But even that was tricky, Cockrell pointed out.
“The transition from online to in-person wasn’t an easy one for a lot of us,” he said. “We were pushed from laying in our bed all day to waking up early and having to commit to school for seven hours.”
Somehow, nearly 1,600 students from Goose Creek CISD’s five high schools made it to the finish line as May comes to an end.
Maybe that’s why Principal James Gray calls it “The Amazing Robert E. Lee High School.”
But Baytown, Texas, students weren’t hit harder by the pandemic than their peers around the world. Not everyone had a Winter Storm Uri, though. The deep freeze that left millions of Texans without power and killed more than 200 Texans wasn’t any normal occurrence.
“As we enter this new phase in our lives, we may feel uncertain or anxious about what the future holds,” senior Rafael Sierra said in his welcoming speech Thursday. “But I know each and every single one of us will prevail. We’ve fought through a pandemic, shivered our socks off through winter storms, endured those webex calls, all while achieving academic success.”
While 433 Gander grads generated more than $6 million in scholarships, the 90 grads at IMPACT Early College High School racked up more than $700,000 in scholarships and grants — and this doesn’t include all the dual-credit hours they earned from Lee College that they or their parents won’t have to spend time and money on.
“You’ve also accumulated almost 8,200 service hours,” IMPACT Principal Laura Reyes told the purple-clad Spartans seated Wednesday night in front of the big stage on the emerald green artificial turf, all of it, “enabling you to acquire life skills and knowledge while providing support and service to those who need it most.”
But the pandemic was no joke.
“The number of dropouts jumped roughly 34% in Texas alone during the 2020-2021 school year,” Robert E. Lee Valedictorian Corina Levy pointed out. “Math and literacy scores showed historic declines.
"Online classes were the new normal. The global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25% in the first year of the pandemic.”
But those wearing the caps and gowns at Stallworth Stadium came out the other side. The parents, grandparents and even Big Sister and Little Brothers had extra reason to be proud of the grads.
Seventy-odd grads from Stuart Career Technical High School opened “Back to Stallworth Stadium” week Tuesday night. Friday, Ross S. Sterling High School graduated nearly 500 young men and women. Saturday, GCCISD’s biggest graduating class, Goose Creek Memorial’s 510 seniors, will walk across the front of the stage in a ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“We have the power to change the world,” IMPACT Salutatorian Xitlaly Ruiz said. “We must be courageous, resilient, and committed to making a positive impact as members of our society.
“As we move forward, let us be proud of what we have accomplished and excited about what is yet to come.”
Sydney Joy Dado, Valedictorian at IMPACT echoed her classmate’s point.
“I have no doubt in my mind that whatever path each of us chooses, wherever our hearts and minds decide to take us, if we take each step with the same perseverance, compassion and heart as I’ve seen these past four years, I know that wherever we end up, we are going to be just fine,” she said.
Dr. Randal O’Brien, GCCISD Superintendent, honored the seniors.
“You have persevered through so many obstacles,” he said. “The world needs you and the character that you have developed ... These hardships have created within you a level of flexibility and determination that I believe will serve as a catalyst to move you forward.”
The school district boss than closed with a quote by the late Chadwick Boseman, star of the movie “Black Panther.”
“Whatever you choose for a career path, remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”
“Class of 2023,” O’Brien said, “we congratulate you, we celebrate you and we pray for your impending success.”
