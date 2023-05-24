The City of Baytown wants to know if your home broadband service is satisfactory.
A survey has been put together by the city where you can say if your residential internet service is working good or not.
To coincide with the survey, HR Green, a consulting firm, is coming to city council tonight to help explain how they plan to engage the community in understanding coverage gaps, accessibility and measure their satisfaction with high-speed internet.
Baytown council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
To take the survey, visit here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c282b8dfab5741838908ba427919b7ac?portalUrl=https://gismaps.hrgreen.com/portal.
Carol Flynt, assistant city manager, said the survey is “square one.”
“Part of it is, we do not have a good understanding because there is conflicting information out there about whether our citizens have good broadband services,” Flynt said. “So, we had a consultant come in to assist us with the first assessment.”
Flynt said there is no specified outcome to the survey.
“This is truly just an assessment of where the service level for our city is. That informs us if we need to do anything. And if so, what is that? It may be simply how do we open up more pathways for providers to come in here?” Flynt said.
Flynt emphasized that the survey is not focused on anything the city is doing concerning broadband services.
“The absolute key is getting participation in this survey,” she said.
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said it was essential that citizens take the survey at home because they want to focus on how their residential service performs.
“If they do it at home and do it on the phone, do it using their Wi-Fi but not on their cell service. This will help dictate the speed and how it fluctuates,” Calder said.
Calder said the initial deadline was June 5, but they might extend that to get more survey participants.
Council will also consider increasing the homestead exemption for disabled adults and folks over 65 to $100,000.
“Council actually had previously proposed in prior budget discussions that they wanted to step up those exemptions,” Flynt said. “This was already part of the discussion and direction before, so this is just bringing back what they asked for.”
Ultimately, council wants to raise the exemption to $120,000.
“This is a continued promise to reduce the burden on taxpayers,” Calder said.
