With Baytown city council elections on the horizon, some expressed concerns that voter rolls had yet to be updated since redistricting went into effect.
But after hearing these concerns, city officials say the updated information has been submitted.
City council adopted new district lines in December 2021 and amended them in February 2022 after it was discovered there were some areas that needed to be included.
During the Goose Creek CISD board elections, there were reports of citizens being told they could not vote in District 3 despite living in Pct. 825. At the time, Darrell Banks and James Campisi were vying for the seat, which Campisi eventually won.
Nadia Amalia Hakim, the Deputy Director of Communications for the Harris County Elections Administration, was asked if Baytown had submitted updated voter rolls after redistricting.
“The entities are responsible for confirming and signing off on the final street lists and boundaries for the voters eligible to vote in their election,” Hakim said. “In some fortunate instances, there are not any corrections that need to be made and there is no back and forth with the entities. It is common, however, for there to be some back and forth between the office and the entity to make sure that the street lists and boundaries are accurate before there is a signature of approval, and our office will continue to make updates as those corrections are submitted by the entities.
“As of (Tuesday), we have not yet received the corrections from The City of Baytown, so we are unable to make the necessary updates until that is sent to us.”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said the initial corrections were sent to Harris County Wednesday morning.
Calder also confirmed that the city clerk’s office verifies the street listings that are received from the city’s Planning Department and Harris County.
“Then, the city works with Harris County on any corrections submitted,” Calder said. “This is the same process each year.”
Marga Matthews, the local Precinct 100 chair, said she was glad to hear the corrections were submitted, but felt it could have been done sooner.
“This is totally unprofessional to wait this long when time is of the essence,” Matthews said.
Matthews added that this was too similar to the May school board elections.
“This is happening too much,” Matthews said. “Nobody wants to take the blame, and I do not want voters to be disenfranchised when they go to the polls. Early voting is in October, so this needs to be taken care of now.”
Matthews said during the school board elections, citizens living at addresses that were not updated were able to cast ballots, but only through an omission vote. Under the U.S. Voting Rights Code it states no one can “deny the right of any individual to vote in any election because of an error or omission on any record or paper relating to any application, registration, or other act requisite to voting.”
Mathews said that voting by omission also prevents the vote from being tabulated immediately.
“We had to check every voter to make sure they are in the right district, then call Harris County,” she said. “And calling them was a hassle. And then they have to fix it on their end, and it took 30 minutes for them to correct it. … This was for each voter.”
The filing period to be on the ballot in November for the city council race ends at 5 p.m., Aug. 21. Early voting for the November election begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.
