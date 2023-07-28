By Dave Rogers
Baytown City Manager Jason Reynolds presented city council with a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 Thursday night at City Hall.
“We are in good financial shape,” he said.
It trims 5.7% of general fund expenses from last year’s model, a savings of about $8.5 million.
The general fund is the city’s primary operating fund. The proposed general fund budget includes $134.1 million in total revenues and $139.9 million in total expenses.
Reynolds said that the budget included no new personnel, with a 4% cost of living adjustment in the pay of the city’s 1,000 employees. Most of the pay increases are mandated by civil service contracts, he said.
The tax rate was not discussed, as the city had only obtained the certified tax roll of property values a couple of days earlier.
“We understand the council’s intention is to work toward a reduction in the tax rate with a downward trend from this point forward,” Reynolds, the first-year city manager, said. “We understand that and are building the budget to address that.
“We think we will be able to present a budget to you that has a lower tax rate.”
City council voted later in the July 27 meeting to hold budget workshops to iron out the final numbers on Aug. 10, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. A public hearing for the budget is set for 6:45 p.m. Aug. 24.
“Everything in here is preliminary,” Reynolds said. “Nothing is finalized until council adopts the budget in August or September. Anything that comes out of today’s numbers is just talking points.”
Reynolds clearly wasn’t happy with the budget he inherited from former city manager Rick Davis, but said he and his staff were working to correct “things that are fixable.”
The current year’s general fund budget (FY 2023), which doesn’t end until the end of September, is projected to spend $20 million more than it takes in.
“It’s imperative that we identify where we are so that we can make adjustments along the way so that the budget in front of us can change to have a more sustainable budget in the future,” Reynolds said.
He said revenue was growing at 2% to 4% while expenses are growing at 8%.
“The current situation limits the ability to pursue excess supplemental requests. Therefore, we have a streamlined year in 2024, and I’m asking the council to focus on programmatic review.”
Reynolds noted that the city had enjoyed about a $10 million positive gap in revenues over expenses from 2018 to 2022 but since then that gap had narrowed to $3 million and the city’s fund balance – money in reserve – had dropped from $49 million in 2022 to $24 million last year.
That reserve fund amount of $24 million is enough to run the city government for 74 days in event of a disaster. Recommendations are that cities have at least 90 days of funds in reserve.
Reynolds said much of that reserve was among the $40 million spent on capital improvement projects (CIP) in 2023. He said more than $3 million was transferred from general fund to make up gaps in the city’s enterprise funds, which are supposed to be self-supporting.
Those enterprise funds include aquatics, garage, hotel/motel, sanitation, stormwater utility, warehouse and water/sewer. Both the aquatics and sanitation funds required nearly $1.5 million in transfers from the general fund.
In this year’s budget, CIP projects are funded at $17 million, less than half of the 2023 expense.
“Currently, we have 175 active CIP projects,” Reynolds said.
Council members accepted Fiscal Year 2024 budgets for the Baytown Crime Control and Prevention District ($2.5 million in revenues, $2.8 million in expenses) and Fire Control Prevention and Emergency Medical Services District ($2.5 million revenue, $2.7 million expenses).
They agreed to update fees for Emergency Medical Services, the first fee adjustment since 2006.
They agreed to purchase land at 2900 Market Street, currently a gas station, for $848,883. The land is needed for a traffic circle being built at Airhart and Market Streets as part of the Market Street.
Former Mayor Calvin Mundinger appeared during the Citizen Comments at the start of Thursday’s meeting to implore council and citizens “to do everything we can to help find a land location” for access to proposed horizontal oil drilling in Scott Bay.
He said that a current proposal to drill from a platform in the bay would stir up dioxins and toxins on the bay’s bottom that are currently dormant and harmless.
