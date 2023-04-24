As crews lay the groundwork for the San Jacinto Marketplace, the City of Baytown is considering plans to add a new amenity to the area along Interstate 10 between Garth Road and San Jacinto Boulevard.
While visiting other cities and venues in Texas, city representatives searched to find something that can co-exist with the Marketplace to give citizens another place to enjoy, as they hope people will, with the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston hotel/convention center and T-36 golf course. The idea is called Project Vector.
The elaborate entertainment venue will have retail and hospitality options for Baytown.
City officials say the new addition could also alter the scope of Fidelis Realty’s development of the San Jacinto Marketplace. The retail portion of the Marketplace is moving along Garth Road while the overall project continues progressing. The developers, city officials and Fidelis envision utilizing land along San Jacinto Boulevard as part of the project.
It was recently announced that ExxonMobil signed a Chapter 212 agreement with Baytown, giving $75 million in upfront tax payments. The funds are earmarked for public-enhancing amenities that would be part of the development. One of the entertainment options being discussed is the inclusion of an arena.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Jason Reynolds have visited the Star in Frisco, a Dallas Cowboy-themed development, to gather information about possibly building something similar next to the San Jacinto Marketplace. They have also been to other venues and models across the state.
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said the project’s exact footprint hadn’t been confirmed at this time.
“But as you know, there is a lot of property between those two roads, including San Jacinto Boulevard, that would be perfect for this project,” Calder said. “They envision an area that compliments the San Jacinto Marketplace while expanding on entertainment, retail, and hospitality options. City leadership knows residents of Baytown want more amenities and they know Baytown can handle more amenities. We also have developers who want to build more amenities. It’s a great combination and an exciting time to be in Baytown.”
