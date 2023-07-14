The City of Baytown’s Public Works staff invites the public to an open house regarding the proposed West Texas Avenue Drainage Improvement Project on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. at the Sterling Municipal Library.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to come out, ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the upcoming project designed to vastly improve storm water drainage along West Texas Ave. and W. Defee Ave. between N. Whiting St. and N. Jones.
The West Texas Drainage Improvements Project consists of upgrading the underground drainage systems that will mitigate drainage issues, reduce repetitive flooding and provide an updated fresh new look to the neighborhood.
Drainage Improvement details include:
• New underground drainage system along West Texas Avenue including new inlets;
• New underground drainage system, including new inlets along North Pruett and North Jones Streets;
• New underground drainage system, including new inlets along West Defee Avenue from North Whiting Street to North Jones Street, which will improve the drainage along the west end of West Defee Avenue;
• Pavement, curb and gutter and sidewalk reconstruction on all streets receiving drainage improvements;
• Lighting, street furniture and streetscape improvements, such as pavers and landscaping;
• Water and sewer adjustments as required.
This project area has been identified in the City’s Master Drainage Plan to help facilitate the conveyance and movement of storm water from local streets and neighborhoods to Goose Creek/Trinity Bay. This partnership includes Harris County Flood Control District and Community Development Block Grant.
