It’s time to be aware and prepared Baytown. Jack Frost will be nipping at your nose and everything else later this week. Dangerous temperatures are expected as early as Thursday night. The City of Baytown wants to make sure you’re ready for below freezing temperatures so that you and your family can have a safe, and warm, Christmas.
It all begins with the five P’s:
• Pipes- Cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent them from freezing.
• People- Keep warm and dress in layers. Check on your elderly family or neighbors.
• Pets- Fur doesn’t always mean warm. Bring pets inside to keep them safe and healthy.
• Plants- Bring your potted plants inside. For outdoor plants, water and cover them with a cloth fabric.
• Phones- We use them for everything. Make sure they are charged for important alerts or information.
Special Notice - Pipes
Public Works experts suggest if you are leaving the home over the Christmas break to drain your pipes and shut off your water meter. City crews can help with shutting off the water meter. Just call 281-420-5300.
On the Road
If you’re driving to be with family for the holidays, make sure you have your vehicle winterized. Pack an emergency kit with blankets, water, and snacks. Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in case you’re on the road longer than expected. Also, check road conditions and the forecast before you leave.
Warming Centers
The City will activate Warming Centers if criteria is met from the National Weather Service:
• Hard Freeze Warning - lasting more than two hours
• Winter Storm Warning - more than two inches of snow, more than a half inch of sleet or 1/8th of an inch of ice that would make travel difficult.
Stay Mobile
It was mentioned before, but your phone is an important resource during weather situations. Make sure your phone or mobile device is fully charged so you can check for the latest information from the City of Baytown and the National Weather Service. Sign up for warnings and alerts by registering at www.baytown.org/alert. Also make sure you have the Better Baytown app. We will also be posting important information on the City’s website as well as our social media channels.
Be safe, be aware, and be prepared so everyone can enjoy the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.