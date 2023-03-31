Spring is in the air, which makes it a great time to volunteer across Baytown. April is National Volunteer Month and the City of Baytown has many ways for you to help improve our community.
During April’s Month of Service, the City of Baytown will offer ways to volunteer, whether it’s in person or online.
Kourtney Bonzo, Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Baytown, said, “Last year, we launched the Baytown Serves initiative, which is the City’s initiative to push volunteers in our community to bring awareness. So, the Month of Service, we decided to host in April, where we give you 30 different ways to volunteer to push that awareness.
She added, “So we give you a little bit of everything, from global virtual ways to serve ways that you could do it at home, like clean out your closet, or go welcoming a neighbor, and big events that happen throughout the year.”
Kourtney said, “I want volunteers who want to be indoors and want to just help with crafts. Volunteers who want to go and lift heavy things or fix someone’s house, I’ll find an opportunity for you too.”
And while it’s a month’s worth of service, Baytown needs volunteers all year long.
Kourtney said, “I mean we’re looking for volunteers all the time because we want to make sure that the town stays as beautiful as we possibly can make it.”
Start planning your way to serve now by visiting the Baytown Engage website and looking through the Month of Service calendar.
