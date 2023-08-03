The City of Baytown hosts a Back-2-School Fair every year, but this one is going to be bigger than in year’s past. This year the city also partnered with Communities In Schools to make it even better.
Here are the details:
Parents and their children are gearing up for another school year, but the city is helping make sure students have the supplies they need before the first school bell rings.
The City of Baytown and Communities in School are hosting the Back to School Fair at the Community Center this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. - noon or until supplies last.
There will be free haircuts, backpacks, supplies, and some surprise giveaways for Goose Creek CISD students. City staff, with the tremendous support from sponsors, have made sure this year’s event is one to remember. A record number of backpacks and supplies have already been collected. The hope is more is collected in order to help as many students as possible.
You still have time to drop off school supplies. If you would like to help, find the box at City Hall or drop off your supplies during the supply drive with the Baytown Police and Baytown Fire Departments on Sunday, August 6th.
And then we also have the school supply drive hosted by the Baytown Fire Department and the Baytown Police Department:
Every child deserves a fresh start to the school year, equipped with the tools they need to succeed. Together, we can help GCCISD teachers and students acquire the necessary supplies. From now until August 6th, we are collecting new school supplies. All contributions will be directly given to GCCISD. Here's how you can help:
1. Purchase supplies: Grab those extra pencils, notebooks, backpacks, calculators, glue sticks, and anything else that you'd love to donate! Every item, no matter how small, makes a difference.
2. Spread the word: Share our social media posts with your friends, family, and coworkers. Let's make sure everyone knows about this amazing opportunity to help students in our Baytown community!
3. Drop-off locations: We have set up convenient drop-off points at the Baytown Police Department or any of the Baytown Fire Stations around town. Swing by with your donations anytime between 8am and 7pm. Department members will be there to receive your contributions.
4. Stop by the Baytown H-E-B on Sunday, August 6th between 9am and 2pm to be apart of the action! Our Baytown Professional Firefighters Association (BPFFA) and Baytown Municipal Police Association (BMPA) will be outside collecting donations. Stop by to donate and get a photo op with our mascots!
5. Monetary donations: If you're short on time but still want to contribute, BPFFA is accepting monetary donations in the form of cash, check or Venmo. Your generosity will help us purchase additional supplies and ensure that every child is equipped for success.
Let's come together as a community and empower our young learners to reach for the stars.
Remember, every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.