Bay Area Homeless Services Director Bill Eckert, right, and Coni Serrano, a senior resident at the shelter, get ready to hand out blankets to needy folks during the Christmas Arctic blast that came through Baytown over the weekend. Temperatures dipped as low as the teens during the freeze, which the city says has not affected the city as badly as the winter storms of 2021.
Photo courtesy of Bill Eckert, Bay Area Homeless Services
The Christmas winter storm of 2022 does not seem to have affected Baytown as Winter Storm Uri did in 2021, as no significant issues were reported in the city, officials said.
With temperatures dipping to the teens early Friday morning thanks to an Arctic blast that originated from Siberia, the city opened up a warming center at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Thursday evening. The next morning, the city shut down the center, saying it was because of a “lack of need.” Those that utilized the center were bused to a nearby warming center, city officials said.
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said the city’s Emergency Management team will continue to monitor conditions to see if the center needs to be reopened.
“The warming center was only open to 10 a.m. At any point, Emergency Management can reopen it,” Calder said. “If it does open again, we will notify (folks) with the usual website and social media.”
Calder added that city officials made the determination to close the warming center.
“We had more staff and volunteers than people there,” he said. “We did move anyone who was there to other nearby warming centers if they made that choice.”
Calder said officials informed him that about five people used the center, and he was unsure if they utilized the center the entire time it was open.
The criteria for the warming center to be open, according to stipulations from the National Weather Service, are:
• Hard Freeze Warning - lasting more than two hours
• Winter Storm Warning - more than two inches of snow, more than a half inch of sleet or one-eighth of an inch of ice that would make travel difficult.
Water services still operating
As of Friday morning, the city had not shut off water services. Anyone without water services most likely has frozen pipes. A plumber will most likely need to assist you. If you require assistance shutting your water off, contact the City of Baytown Public Works Department at 281-420-5300. Other issues can be reported using the Better Baytown app.
Calder said there were some that experienced power outages Thursday night, but those outages have been restored.
People helping others during the freeze
Bill Eckert, Bay Area Homeless Services director, said things were going good so far at the shelter.
“We have a full complement of six families in our Family Center,” Eckert said. “Our men’s shelter is full with eight men. And I believe we still have some room in our women’s shelter, with just room for a few more.”
Eckert added that they did not have any issues with power outages.
Kim Kosteck, a local Baytown citizen, said she and about 10 others drove around the city in five cars in teams of two, passing out blankets and handing out care packages. In addition, Kosteck said they gave at least five people rides to the warming center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.