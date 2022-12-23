Bay Area Homeless Services

Bay Area Homeless Services Director Bill Eckert, right, and Coni Serrano, a senior resident at the shelter, get ready to hand out blankets to needy folks during the Christmas Arctic blast that came through Baytown over the weekend. Temperatures dipped as low as the teens during the freeze, which the city says has not affected the city as badly as the winter storms of 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Eckert, Bay Area Homeless Services

The Christmas winter storm of 2022 does not seem to have affected Baytown as Winter Storm Uri did in 2021, as no significant issues were reported in the city, officials said. 

With temperatures dipping to the teens early Friday morning thanks to an Arctic blast that originated from Siberia, the city opened up a warming center at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Thursday evening. The next morning, the city shut down the center, saying it was because of a “lack of need.” Those that utilized the center were bused to a nearby warming center, city officials said. 

