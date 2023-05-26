Baytown

Baytown city council has agreed to raise the tax exemptions for those 65 and older and disabled folks from $80,000 to $100,000. 

In May 2022, council approved a proposal to increase the exemption by $20,000 over the next three years. At the time, it went up from $60,000 to $80,000. This is the second year, so the council signed off on raising the exemption to $80,000. Victor Brownlees said in May 2022 that the goal of the city’s finance committee was to provide 100% tax relief for city taxes for people in the category of over 65 or disabled who own the average valued home in the city. 

