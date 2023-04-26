For the first time, citizens will now be allowed to speak on non-agenda-related items for up to a minute at city council meetings.
The new rule was approved by city council at the April 13 meeting. This allows citizens the opportunity to speak on subjects they feel are important to address but were not necessarily on the posted agenda for the meeting. Council has the option to extend the one minute through a majority vote. In addition, if more than one citizen wants to speak on the same subject, they can yield the time for a total of three minutes.
Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
Council will also consider the proposed property acquisition of a small piece of land along Garth Road for the Widening Project. The property is at 6122 Garth Road, where Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash is located. In the council documents, they are listed as TW Baytown Real Estate, LLC. The city wishes to authorize City Attorney Scott Lemond to take the steps needed to acquire a drainage easement with less than an acre of land and a construction easement, also less than an acre, for the widening project. The item also authorizes the use of eminent domain to obtain the property.
The city says they have made the property owner a “bona fide” offer but were turned down. At the April 13 city council meeting, some members wanted to know more about why the city’s offer was rejected by the property owners.
City Manager Jason Reynolds said eminent domain is a big deal for anybody, no matter the size of the property.
“We would like to see that staff did their due diligence, show that they did their due diligence, and then we can move forward with a yes or no,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds explained that workers would have to reroute around the property, or possibly through the property even more, if council votes no on utilizing eminent domain.
“Which would mean that we’d have to shift Garth around as well,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that the city’s eminent domain powers are limited to showing they are providing a public good, like widening Garth Road.
“We’re not taking it to do anything else other than put utilities there,” Reynolds said. “We’re not trying to put another business on that land. We’re not trying to make any money on that land. We’re just putting utilities on that land. And so, for us, that’s within our powers.”
