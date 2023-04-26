Baytown logo

For the first time, citizens will now be allowed to speak on non-agenda-related items for up to a minute at city council meetings. 

The new rule was approved by city council at the April 13 meeting. This allows citizens the opportunity to speak on subjects they feel are important to address but were not necessarily on the posted agenda for the meeting. Council has the option to extend the one minute through a majority vote. In addition, if more than one citizen wants to speak on the same subject, they can yield the time for a total of three minutes. 

