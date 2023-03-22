Helping others ‘no-brainer’ for Burnside
R.D. Burnside said if he were a tree, he’d like to be an oak.
“It gives shade all year round, just about,” he said.
“They live forever,” offered his questioner.
“I don’t want to live forever,” the 72-year-old Burnside quickly shot back, then thought for a minute about the giant oak in front of his north Baytown farmhouse.
“But the one here, I’ve got leaves all over the place. And then that green pollen’s going to be coming out. I want to cut that sucker down, but it takes about 80 years to grow a new one.”
When old age cuts him down – or, more to his way of thinking, when his maker calls him home -- it’ll take more than 80 years to replace R.D. Burnside on this planet.
The retired rice, soybean and turf farmer is a true servant leader. His time and energy and a not-so-insignificant amount of his money go into assisting a number of Baytown non-profits in accomplishing their missions to help make Baytown a great place to live.
That’s why Burnside has been named Baytown Sun’s Citizen of the Year for 2023, sharing the honor with Steve Daniele.
Burnside was previously a finalist for the honor in 2014 and 2020.
“I don’t want to break your foundation with my root system,” Burnside said, coming back to Barbara Walter’s most famous question. “I want to help people.
“I’m not a member of service clubs. I’m here to help all of them.”
So getting a call last Christmas Eve that the week’s sudden freeze had cracked the pipes in the nearly 100-year-old structures of the Bay Area Homeless Shelter didn’t ruin Burnside’s holiday.
It just created more Christmas spirit.
“I serve on the Homeless Shelter board and my director (BAHS Executive Director Bill Eckert) called me,” Burnside recalled. “The plumbing all broke during the freeze. I knew it was going to be weeks before a plumber could get there, probably. I have a friend who was No. 101 on the list for Young Plumbing. Can you imagine how long it would be for us to get a plumber?
“But I have a great neighbor across the street, his name is Lendell Keene, and his brother Walter. I mentioned to him there’s 20 people out of water for who knows how long. He said, ‘I’ve got some fittings, and with your fittings, maybe we can get this thing going.’ We went over there and the three of us worked all day, Christmas Day, and we got the water going.”
Why does Burnside help the homeless shelter?
“I just felt led to serve the less fortunate,” he said. “What the Bible says, ‘We’re here to serve others.’ It’s kind of a no-brainer to me.”
Burnside grew up on the family farm on Garth Road, about a mile and a half from the home he shares with his wife, Ginger, who is like R.D. a member of Baytown Sterling’s Class of 1969, the school’s second graduating class. Son Ben is a Methodist minister in Cypress. Daughter Haley is a nurse practitioner in Baytown.
Farming is Burnside’s lifeblood. So is his religion.
Burnside was a member of the Cedar Bayou Methodist Church for 45 years, until the United Methodists in Texas voted to split last fall along conservative-progressive lines. His old church – and the majority of its members – opted to leave UMC and create the Global Methodist Church because they believe the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching and that the Bible’s scriptures are laws that must be lived by.
“I’m simple minded,” Burnside said. “My whole deal is following the Great Commission that Jesus gave us: to love God and love others. To make things simple for me, I’m just reading the red print (the words spoken by Jesus) in the Bible.”
As the Cedar Bayou split shook out, the newly completed multi-million dollar Cedar Bayou Methodist sanctuary and campus stayed with the majority and is now Cedar Bayou Global Methodist Church.
The split hurt Burnside and not just because as a member of the old church’s Board of Trustees, he had played a key role in the recent construction.
“I taught first grade Sunday school for 20-plus years and I loved the kids. I guess that’s the worst part I miss about our breakup,” he said. “I had to leave my class behind. The kids are very important to me.
“But we’re still hosting the men’s group from that Cedar Bayou group. We’re still meeting here. There’s no hard feelings or anything.”
“Here” is the Burnside barn, the 5,400-square foot tin-roofed storage shed-slash-event center complete with a large screen projector TV setup, central air and a disco ball. Originally built three years ago to host a reception for his son’s wedding, he used it to house a large collection of classic cars.
But he’s thinned that herd to four special vehicles and those cars spend a lot of time outside, under car ports, as the Burnside Barn hosts other events. The longtime member of the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Board of Directors was hosting a two-day planning meeting for the hospital’s chaplains during a recent visit by The Baytown Sun. A friend was getting married there soon after.
“You name it, I think we’ve had it here,” Burnside said. “I built this so I could share this. I’ve never charged any money. I don’t plan to.”
On Sunday mornings until further notice, Burnside Barn is hosting church services for the United Methodists of Baytown and Mont Belvieu, about 150 people a week.
“We can’t call it a party barn anymore since it’s a church,” Burnside said. “I’m happy to let the church stay out here as long as they want to,” Burnside said. “As long as it takes to find something else.”
A glass-is-half-full kind of guy, Burnside sees there could be a bright side of the church split. “Maybe with twice as many churches, we can help twice as many people,” he said, hopefully.
On the second Sunday in February, as Burnside Barn hosted it second church service, it was visited by United Methodist Church Bishop Cynthia Harvey, who famously pointed out that she’d never held services under a disco ball before.
That may not have been the bishop’s only first-time event that day.
“I have a heated toilet seat in the party barn,” R.D. revealed. “I watched the bishop come out of there the other day, and she was smiling from ear to ear. I said, ‘Is everything all right?’ and she said, ‘Why, yeah.’
“It cost about 80 bucks and that’s the best money I’ve ever spent, as far as talk around town. I spent 80 bucks and now I’m famous for it. That’s my only claim to fame.”
Why, hardly.
