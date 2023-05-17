By Dave Rogers
What do Austin, Frisco, Abilene, San Marcos, San Antonio, Vidor and Chambers County have in common?
The first six are certified Music Friendly Texas communities and Chambers County wants to be one, ASAP.
“It’s basically a way for a city that gets this designation to network with other cities and musicians. It will help bring entertainers to the area and it’ll help local musicians get out there to a broader audience,” said Brittany Theiler, community development generalist for Chambers County.
The music scene in Chambers County, she said, “is actually quite more than you would think, a lot more than just the Rice Festival and Gator Fest.
“Last week, we had Cody Canada and the Departed playing at Rock the Park in Mont Belvieu. This weekend, we have Marsh Fest in Winnie, with three nights of music acts. In Mont Belvieu, the Barn is pretty well known for its live music and we have bands come in and play in Winnie.
“The schools have some outstanding music programs. There are just so many different music genres in Texas.”
Headlining at the Trevor Lee Chesson Memorial Marsh Fest at Winnie Stowell Park Saturday night is Jason Boland and his band, The Stragglers.
Boland and Canada played a lot of the same music festivals when they first came on the scene 20-odd years ago, mixing country and rock and roll.
Coincidentally, they are playing in Chambers County on dates wrapping around Monday’s Music Friendly Texas workshop at Eagle Pointe.
Holding the workshop is one of the requirements for a place to be certified a Music Friendly Texas community.
Others are to establish a liaison within the government to communicate regularly with the Governor’s Texas Music Office, register with the Texas Music Industry Directory, demonstrate partnerships with the community’s music-related nonprofits in order to foster community development, collaborate with school music programs and create an advisory board made up of local music community stakeholders.
“Basically, what we’re creating in Chambers County will be a little different that the rest of the cities,” Theiler said. “We’d be the first county certified, but we’re all cities working together for this.
“Instead of a city having its own advisory board, we’re actually doing it together. We’re combining efforts to create a better sense of togetherness. We’re looking for representatives from all the school districts — East Chambers, Anahuac and Barbers Hill — a few music venues and maybe even bands.
“Even fine arts is part of this. It really would help a lot of people to be part of this network.”
The Texas Music Office has existed for 33 years and its Texas Music Industry Directory already is comprised of 15,000-plus Texas music businesses.
According to TMO and its Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams, music business and music education directly account for about 90,000 permanent jobs in the state, $4.6 billion in annual earnings and just over $10.8 billion in annual economic activity.
The ripple effects associated with the direct injection related to music business and music education bring the total impact — direct and indirect — to more than 192,000 permanent jobs, $9.4 billion in earnings and $26.6 billion in annual economic activity.
The State of Texas realizes approximately $470 million in tax revenue from these impacts.
Currently 42 cities in Texas are certified Music Friendly Communities. They benefit from improved support for an important local industry, a better connected community, cultural development and artistic growth, new tourism strategies, better branding and economic impact.
“It’s really great to have the experience of the Texas Music Office giving us a better understanding of the process and what this could mean for our residents and for our community,” Brian Ligon, Mont Belvieu’s communication and marketing director, said.
“Texas is the only state in the country with a standalone music office. Other states are talking to Texas about how to incorporate music as an industry on the state level and how that translates down to the local level.”
The lineup for this weekend’s Marsh Festival in Winnie has three acts performing Thursday and Friday and four on Saturday.
Conjunto Ambicion takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Ricardo Y Genaro at 7:30 p.m. and Grupo Zenzio at 9:30 p.m. On Friday, it’s Teague Brothers at 5:30 p.m., Jake Bush at 7:30 p.m. and Glen Templeton at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Adam Leger plays a matinee time at 3:30 p.m., followed by Spencer Marks at 5:30 p.m., Will Banister at 7:30 p.m. and Jason Boland at 9:30 p.m.
Last week, Cody Canada and the Departed attracted a crowd of 600 or so to Mont Belvieu Park on an overcast Friday night. Wayne Toups is set for another Rock the Park event June 8 and July Fourth, the music lineup includes Wildfire, Rick Trevino and Bag of Donuts.
