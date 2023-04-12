Crosby bands

Crosby High School’s Symphonic and Concert Bands earned Division 1 Superior ratings at the Spring University Interscholastic League Contest Evaluation.

The Crosby High school Big Red Machine Band swept the competition and won the Sweepstakes Award at its annual Spring University Interscholastic League Contest Evaluation.

UIL exists to provide educational, extracurricular, academic, athletic, and music contests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.