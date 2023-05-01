With more than 250 students ranging in grades from pre-K through high school seniors competing, the 2023 Chambers County Youth Project Show came close to raising $1 million in money for scholarships.
Students from Barbers Hill, Anahuac and East Chambers school districts competed, via FFA and 4H groups.
Kolbey Hampton, Chambers County assistant manager for Parks and Recreation, said Monday that $461,128 was raised in Saturday night’s livestock auction, with 126 animals sold.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton won the evening’s top bidding, paying $27,000 for the Grand Champion F-1 Heifer raised by Lane Hoffpauir of the East Chambers FFA.
Hampton said she expected that barn sales of animals that didn’t make the live auction would top $100,000 “and add-on” money donated by the donor angels who make the show an annual success “will put us close to a million dollars, probably.”
The top judged entries at the April 26-29 Chambers County Youth Project Show in Anahuac were as follows:
Chambers County Steer
Grand Champion – Maddox Abshire, Anahuac FFA
Reserve Champion – Gage Howard, East Chambers FFA
Commercial Steer
Grand Champion – Parker Whittington, Mid Chambers 4H
Reserve Champion – Hannah Griffice, Barbers Hill FFA
Commercial Heifer
Grand Champion – Abigail Wells, Barbers Hill FFA
Reserve Champion – Emilee Havard, Barbers Hill FFA
F-1 Heifer
Grand Champion – Lane Hoffpauir, East Chambers FFA
