Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that his Texas Music Office is joining Chambers County and the cities of Anahuac and Mont Belvieu to host a Monday morning event aimed at earning a Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

A workshop will be held at the Magnolia Room at Eagle Pointe at 10:30 a.m. Monday and musicians, venues and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit https://bit.ly/TMO_Chambers

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.