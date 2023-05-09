Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that his Texas Music Office is joining Chambers County and the cities of Anahuac and Mont Belvieu to host a Monday morning event aimed at earning a Music Friendly Texas Community designation.
A workshop will be held at the Magnolia Room at Eagle Pointe at 10:30 a.m. Monday and musicians, venues and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit https://bit.ly/TMO_Chambers
“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Gov. Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Chambers County, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”
TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any question.
“We’re all kind of working on this both together and separately,” Brian Ligon, Mont Belvieu Communications and Marketing Director, said, speaking for the two west Chambers County cities and the county and their governments.
“The cities of Mont Belvieu and Anahuac will be designated Music Friendly Texas communities at the end of the process. Chambers County is trying to get it so the rest of the county’s unincorporated area can take advantage of it as well,” Ligon said.
(0) comments
