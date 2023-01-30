Chambers County Sheriff’s Office seeking burglary suspect By Matt Hollis matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Jan 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect wanted for breaking into at least five units at a storage facility. The burglaries happened during the night hours at the Hackberry Creek Storage facility between Jan. 24 and 27. Sheriff officials said the suspect is said to be a heavy-set white male with a buzzed haircut, wearing glasses, a hoodie and pants. Anyone who may know this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or the local Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477. 